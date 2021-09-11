Michael Vaughan Blames IPL For Cancellation Of 5th England Vs India Test In Manchester

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has claimed that the IPL is the reason behind the cancellation of the fifth and final Test match between England and India at Manchester's Old Trafford on Friday. According to Vaughan, players were petrified of catching COVID-19 and missing the second phase of the Indian Premier League starting September 19. "Let's be honest, this is all about money and the IPL. The Test has been cancelled because players were petrified of catching COVID and missing the IPL," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"In a week or so we will be watching the IPL and the players will be running around smiling and happy. But they should have trusted the PCR tests. We know a lot about this virus now. We know how to manage and handle it better. Players are double vaccinated and biosecurity can be raised very quickly," he added.

The fifth and final Test match between India and England has been cancelled with immediate effect on Friday due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. It so happened that Team India's assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive ahead of the fifth Test match, as a result of which Thursday's practice session was called off, and the players were asked to remain inside their hotel rooms. Even though the entire team returned with negative reports the day before the scheduled start, the Test was called off by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) two hours before the match. The news about the cancellation of the Test match was officially confirmed by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Twitter.

Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test at Emirates Old Trafford, due to start today, will be cancelled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 10, 2021

However, the BCCI, in its official release, stated that the Indian Cricket Board has given the ECB an offer to reschedule the cancelled Test match, adding that, "Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match. Before cancelling the Test match, Virat Kohli & Co. were leading the Test series 2-1.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: @BCCI/Michael Vaughan Instagram