Michael Vaughan Calls Ashwin's Absence 'greatest' Non-selection; Bhogle 'flabbergasted'

Ravi Ashwin last played a Test for India in June, when India locked horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship.

Ravichandran Ashwin's absence from the Indian squad for the fourth Test has been questioned by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has dubbed it the "greatest non-selection" ever. Vaughan turned to social media immediately after Virat Kohli revealed the playing XI for the fourth Test. Ashwin's absence, according to Vaughan, is "perhaps the biggest non-selection ever witnessed in four Tests in the United Kingdom." Indian commentator, Harsha Bhogle, was likewise taken aback by Team India's pick, saying that he was 'flabbergasted' that India have gone in without Ashwin again.

Since India's starting XI for the first Test was revealed, there have been appeals for Ashwin to be included in the team. When India lost the third Test against the host, the clamour for Ashwin's participation in the team became stronger, with both netizens and experts demanding his inclusion. Virat Kohli, however, chose to keep his faith in the combination of four pacers and one spinner and went with Ravindra Jadeja as the sole turner in the game. Kohli and the team management have opted for two changes in the form of Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav, who have come in place of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. 

Ashwin last played a Test for India in June, when India locked horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship. The all-rounder was unable to create much impact in the game but took a total of 4 wickets as opposed to his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja's 1 wicket. Jadeja has also failed to contribute to the team's performance in the ongoing Test series against England apart from that one match where he put up a crucial partnership with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant after the collapse of the middle-order. 

India vs England 4th Test squad list:

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. 

England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson. 

