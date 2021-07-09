Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Calls Pak Team's Performance In 1st ODI 'Pathetic', Lauds England Players

Michael Vaughan in his earlier tweet wrote praise the Pakistan side by calling them a team that is capable of beating any team on any given day.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed the Pakistan teams poor performance against England in the 1st ODI played on Thursday. The England bowlers performed exceptionally well to help the team inflict 9 wicket win over the visitors.  The EngVsPak match on Thursday saw the home team (England) handing a debut to five cricketers in the absence of senior players.

Before the start of the 1st ODI Michael Vaughan in the first tweet, the former skipper wrote about his love  over watching Pakistan play cricket. He even called them a team who are world beaters on any given day but also criticised them for their tendency to lose matches to any team on any given day. However the cricketer in his second tweet took a u-turn and left no stone unturned to lash at the Pakistan team for their poor batting display.

Following the crushing defeat at the hands of England, Vaughan not only lavished praised on the home team but also slammed Pakistan for the way they performed in the match. He wrote that the performance of the team that was only formed yesterday was very very impressive and called the performance from the Pakistan team led by Babar Azam pathetic.

With most of the first team players kept under isolation after coronavirus cases in English camp, allrounder Ben Stokes led a second string team in which five players were handed their debut. Top-order batters Zak Crawley and Phil Salt, wicketkeeper John Simpson, seam-bowling allrounder Lewis Gregory and fast bowler Brydon Carse were include in the playing 11. After winning the toss England asked Pakistan to bat first.

Pacer Saqib Mahamood who had previously played just five ODIs gave England the early advantage by dismissing opener Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam for a duck. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, debutant Saud Shakeel and Shoaib Maqsood were sent back pretty quickly. With half the batting lineup already inside the pavilion, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan did try to get the innings back on track.

Matt Parkinson and Craig Overton dismissed Zaman and Khan to break the backbone of Pakistan's innings. The Menin Green were bowled out for 141 with Saqib Mahamood picking up 4 wickets, while Matt Parkinson and Craig Overton picking up 2 wickets apiece. England in reply lost Phil Salt early , but Dawid Malan (*68 runs) and Zack Crawley (*58 runs) ensured that there was no further trouble helping the team chase down the target with ease.

