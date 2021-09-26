Michael Vaughan Challenges English Cricketers To Snub T20 WC To Focus On The Ashes

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged top England players to give the upcoming T20 World Cup a miss and prepare for the Ashes instead. Vaughan was of the opinion that the Ashes is a bigger series as it comes just once in four years, unlike the T20 World Cup that happens once every two years.

Vaughan feels choosing the Ashes ahead of the T20 World Cup will be a powerful signal from the English players which would stress the importance of Test cricket. Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan wrote

"We have another T20 World Cup next year but it will be four years before there is another Ashes tour. I would love to hear a player say he will miss the T20 World Cup and the West Indies tour in March to play in the Ashes. What a message that would send about what Test cricket means".

Vaughan indirectly slammed the cricketers and said that the only way for England to beat Australia Down Under is to join hands early and prepare for the tour.

"The only chance England have of beating Australia is committing early and getting a group of players together who are ready to go through ten tough weeks. What disappoints me is the fact, not one player has said he is willing to miss the Twenty20 World Cup."

Michael Vaughan further said that players need to go beyond doing lip service by calling Test cricket an integral part of the game and honour their commitment by making the sacrifice.

"We can’t have players picking and choosing when they play for England... I have no problem if players choose T20 cricket over Test cricket - that is their choice - but be honest about it. I just get fed up when they say Test cricket is the pinnacle but their actions don’t back it up, they are just saying what people want to hear. If Test cricket really is the pinnacle then show us. Make the sacrifice this winter and go to Australia," he concluded.

Among England's 15 men for the T20 World Cup, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have a good chance of making it to the Ashes, with many of these being key players for the English side. But as things stand, they are equally vital to England's chances of performing well in the T20 World Cup.

