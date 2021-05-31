Michael Vaughan Challenges Team India, Says Kohli & Co. Will Be 'hammered' In England

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has already started his pre-series mind games well in advance i.e. more than two months before the high-voltage Test series between India and England in the UK that gets underway from August 5.

Michael Vaughan has openly challenged the Indian team to rewrite history by saying that whenever they have visited England to play a Test series, they have always been 'hammered'.

The Englishman is spot on as Team India have only managed to win sporadically in England but unable to convert them into series wins since the 2007/08 season and now, Virat Kohli & Co. would be hoping for a revival in fortunes after a wait of 14 long years.

'England will win. It’s in England': Michael Vaughan



“England will win. It’s in England. I mean you all have to look at the trends over the last few years. Everytime England have gone to India, they’ve been hammered. And everytime India have come to England, they have been hammered. That’s the fact. And I think that will carry on. England are a team at home that are very, very difficult to beat with the Duke ball,” said Michael Vaughan while speaking to CricTracker.

India tour of England 2021/22

While Trent Bridge will be hosting the first Test from August 4-8, the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's will be contesting the second one from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests ( September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

India look to improve their dismal Test record on English soil

Team India's last Test series win on English soil had come way back in 2007 when the Rahul Dravid-led side registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series. The Indian team had a forgettable outing in the 2011 season where they were handed a 0-4 whitewash a couple of months after their memorable World Cup triumph. In 2014, the MS Dhoni-led side did manage a comprehensive win at Lord's but could not capitalise as they went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in the five-match series.

Four years later (2018), Virat Kohli's spirited team was no match for Joe Root & Co. who registered an emphatic 4-1 win.