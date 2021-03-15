Michael Vaughan Comments On India's Fielding In 2nd T20I, Fans Remind Him Of Own Bloopers

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a habit of grabbing headlines through his bizarre tweets. From constantly slamming Indian players and pitches to taking a dig at captain Virat Kohli for his form or tactics, the England veteran has done whatever he could to ridicule and pull down the Indian team. However, India have proved him wrong on nearly all occasions by putting up inspiring performances.

Fan slam Michael Vaughan for taking shot at Indian fielding, reminds him of Ben Stokes' drop

Michael Vaughan was at it once again on Sunday during the second India vs England T20 in Ahmedabad. The 46-year-old took to Twitter and mocked India's fielding after debutant Suryakumar Yadav dropped a fairly difficult catch of Jonny Bairstow on the mid-wicket boundary. Vaughan's jibe was also a result of India's rather average day in the field as they missed out on a few half chances that came their way. The Englishman cheekily invited the Indian players to join his fielding academy, calling it an 'exclusive' club.

As expected, Vaughan's tweet mocking Indian fielders didn't go down well with Indian fans. Several reactions poured in as fans took to Twitter and shut Vaughan down by reminding Vaughan of his dismal fielding standards during his playing days. A certain section of fans also trolled Vaughan by posting how Ben Stokes' dropped catch of Ishan Kishan ended up turning the second India vs England T20 in the hosts' favour. Here's a look at a few reactions.

If they join your fielding academy then they might lose their pants ðŸ˜‚https://t.co/kMltGmzpD1 — Abhishek Bhattar (@ABHISHKBHATTAR) March 14, 2021

I'm also inviting to you in my shit academy... that is more expensive than your fielding academy ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/o09zXEigyr — Yadhuvanshi Shashi Kant (@KantYadhuvanshi) March 14, 2021

Yes definitely he will teach you atleast better than himself!!!! pic.twitter.com/UqX3se3Opr — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) March 14, 2021

Humility as I said pic.twitter.com/eEdPubJq0e — Jofra ðŸŽ¯ (@Niteish_14) March 14, 2021

I am inviting you to our humility academy....it's not so exclusive club.. — Jofra ðŸŽ¯ (@Niteish_14) March 14, 2021

Indeed it's an exclusive club the way it shaped you as a fielder. pic.twitter.com/A5uqOKnhcR — YASHPAL (@Iconyash) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, India defeated England in the second T20I by seven wickets to draw the series level at 1-1. After Indian bowlers' disciplined show ensured that England were kept to a modest 164, it was Indian batsmen who displayed their class and got the team over the line with 13 balls to spare. Debutant Ishan Kishan (56 off 32 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli's (73 off 49 balls) knocks made sure that Team India bounced back in style after a thumping defeat in the series opener.

The two sides are set to lock horns in the third T20I on Tuesday, Match 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live-action of the game will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). With the series level at 1-1. both sides will look to secure a win and take the crucial lead going forward.

SOURCE: AP