Michael Vaughan Compared With Coronavirus By Twitter User After 'Soochin Tendulkar' Joke

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is quite active on social media. Michael Vaughan has never shied away from speaking his mind. Michael Vaughan is often seen making the headlines for his controversial comments. The Englishman is again in the news for his tweet over US President Donald Trump's inaccurate pronunciation of the names of cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | 'How are you, Sue Chin?': Vaughan guffaws at US President Donald Trump's Sachin Tendulkar mention

Trump is visiting for the first time and he mentioned the cricketers in his first speech in Ahmedabad. The cricketing community went sent into a frenzy when Trump took the names of Indian cricketing legends. However, Donald Trump didn't quite get the pronunciation right. Hence, he was trolled massively as he pronounced it ‘Soo-chin Tendulkar and Virot Kolee’.

Michael Vaughan referred to this incident and tried to pull Sachin Tendulkar's leg. He tried asking Sachin Tendulkar how he is by trying to pronounce his name as Trump did. Michael Vaughan tweeted, “How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt !!!!”

ALSO READ | Donald Trump gives special mention to Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli during Motera speech

Michael Vaughan Trump tweet trolling Sachin Tendulkar goes viral

How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt !!!! #😂 #DonaldTrumpIndiaVisit — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2020

However, this friendly comment did not go down well with a Twitter user as he bashed and abused Michael Vaughan for disrespecting Sachin Tendulkar. He abused Michael Vaughan and further tried to troll him by comparing him to Coronavirus. He pronounced his name as ‘Wuhan’, the place from which Coronavirus originated.

ALSO READ | IPL: Michael Vaughan Sarcastically Asked By Twitterati To Pay Tom Banton's KKR Salary

Michael Vaughan bashed by Twitter user

Michael Vaughan was a sport as he gave a much sombre reply to the Twitter user. He retweeted and advised the Twitter user to not take life too seriously and asked him to have a brew.

dheeraj, I think you are taking life a litre too serious .. #OnOn .. Have a brew !! https://t.co/PkFzeE9lL5 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2020

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 Courts Controversy After Karachi Kings Manager Found Talking On Phone In Dugout

IMAGE COURTESY: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM