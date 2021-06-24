Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Congratulates NZ On Winning WTC Final, Has A Quirky Message For India

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has given special mention to New Zealand after winning the WTC Final with an 8-wicket win over India in Southampton

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan heaped praise on New Zealand after they outplayed Team India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The Kiwis were outstanding in all three departments of the game on the Reserve Day and they bore the fruits for the grit & determination shown by them on the field by laying their hands on the prestigious ICC Mace.

WTC Final: Michael Vaughan lauds New Zealand's win

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan termed it as a 'great game' and then gave special mention to New Zealand by saying that the Kiwis have come close many times before are consistently high achievers but now worthy champions.
The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit concluded by saying that the teams with a lot more resources should take note.

While some fans joined Michael Vaughan in congratulating the deserving winners New Zealand, there were others who were not impressed with his statement. Here are some of the reactions.

New Zealand rewrite history by becoming the first-ever World Test champions

India were bundled out for just 170 runs in their second innings courtesy of a disciplined bowling performance from the Kiwis as it meant that they only had to chase down a target of 139. It was a sorry-looking scorecard for India as they lost the key wickets of skipper Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the first session itself. Only wicket-keeping batsman Rishabh Pant played attacking cricket as he scored a vital 41 before being dismissed while trying to up the scoring rate.

Coming back to New Zealand's run chase, they seemed to be on the back foot after losing openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway quickly but captain Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor soldiered on for the BlackCaps and registered an unbeaten 96-run stand as New Zealand registered an emphatic win by eight wickets to become the first-ever World Test champions.

