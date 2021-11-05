Michael Vaughan Denies Racism Allegations Made By Former Yorkshire Teammate Azeem Rafiq

England's 2005 Ashes series-winning skipper Michael Vaughan has denied racism allegations made by former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq recently.

The incident took place before a county match between Yorkshire and Nottingham back in 2009.

Azeem Rafiq racism: Michael Vaughan denies allegations

"In December 2020 I was asked to speak to the independent panel formed by Yorkshire to investigate Rafiq’s claims. Other than having well-known and longstanding associations to the club I had no idea why they wanted to speak to me but I agreed to make myself available," wrote Michael Vaughan in his column for Daily Telegraph 'The night before I was due to give evidence, out of the blue, I was hit with the news that Rafiq was alleging that in 2009, when I was still a player and before a Yorkshire match against Nottinghamshire, I had said to Rafiq and two other Asian players as we walked onto the field together that there are 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it' ", Vaughan added.

"This hit me very hard. It was like being struck over the head with a brick. I have been involved in cricket for 30 years and never once been accused of any remotely similar incident or disciplinary offence as a player or commentator. That the allegation came completely out of the blue and more than a decade after it was alleged to have happened made it all the more difficult to process. I completely and categorically deny that I ever said those words. I responded to the panel by saying I was gobsmacked and that my professional legal advice was that I could not appear before a panel having had just a few hours’ notice of such serious claims made against me", the cricket pundit added.

Azeem Rafiq racism: Yorkshire CCC suspended by ECB from hosting international matches

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Thursday, suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches over treatment of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq. Earlier in September this year, the Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) had said that Pakistan-born cricketer Rafiq faced racial harassment and bullying during his first spell as a player at YCCC. Former England cricketer Gary Ballance also admitted using a racial slur against his former teammate Rafiq.

The Yorkshire CCC found itself in the mud after the former cricketer admitted to having used racial slurs against a teammate. The club submitted a report to the ECB regarding the same. However, the ECB found Yorkshire County’s report “wholly unacceptable” and the board said the matter is “against the spirit of cricket and its values”. ECB went on to suspend Yorkshire from hosting international or any major matches until it demonstrates action meeting the standards expected of an international venue in the matter.

Making the announcement, the ECB released a statement. “It is clear to the Board that YCCC’s handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game. The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values,” read ECB statement. The board informed that there is no place for racism or discrimination in cricket and demanded Yorkshire CCC take appropriate action in the matter.

“This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone,” added the statement. “Given recent events, it is clear there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of YCCC. The club’s failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represents a significant breach of its obligations to the game,” it said. The ECB also informed that sanctions, including financial and future major match, allocations may only be considered at the conclusion of our investigations in an effective manner.