Michael Vaughan Faces Flak From Fans For Backing NZ To Beat India In WTC 2021 Final

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand is almost less than a month away and the Kiwi team have already started their preparations for the WTC final with two-Test series against hosts England, while Team India are yet to arrive. While the fans around the world are eagerly counting the days before the India vs New Zealand match gets underway, the former cricketers through their analysis are giving their opinion as to which team will lift the title. The match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

Michael Vaughan backs New Zealand to win World Test Championship

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who recently predicted England's victory over Australia in the upcoming Ashes series, is backing the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand team to win the inaugural WTC against the Virat Kohli-led Indian team. India, who had a winning percentage of 72.2 in the WTC table, won 12 matches but lost to New Zealand in both the fixtures in the WTC. Speaking to SparkSport, Michael Vaughan said "New Zealand (will win). English conditions, the Duke ball, and India on the back of a busy schedule. They’ll arrive pretty much a week before and go straight into it. New Zealand have two Test matches, you could argue warmups against England to get them prepared for the final".

🗣 "It's really, really exciting to be involved in the final, obviously to win it would be that much better"



One month out from the #WTC21 Final, anticipation is growing among the @BCCI and @BLACKCAPS stars🏆 pic.twitter.com/79uJx2RcQ2 — ICC (@ICC) May 18, 2021

He further added, “So it’s quite an obvious one for me, New Zealand will be better prepared and they’ll have more of a group of players who’ve played more cricket with the red ball, particularly the Duke ball here in the UK. New Zealand, all the way,”. Vaughan also feels that under Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have played disciplined Test match cricket over long periods and that it will take India all the five days to beat a team like New Zealand.

Both teams will be desperate to win the ICC title having come close of doing on numerous occasions. While New Zealand twice came up short in the World Cup final (2015 & 2019), Team India have failed to win an ICC event after the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017)

India vs New Zealand: India squad for WTC Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

Image: Michael Vaughan/ BlackCaps/ Instagram