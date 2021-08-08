Michael Vaughan Fires Another Jibe At India As Rain Delays Start Of Play Against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan never misses an opportunity to create a stir and take a jibe at Indians on social media with his cheeky postings. The start of play on Day 5 of the first Test match has been delayed owing to rain, and it now appears that the overs may be reduced, giving England a strong chance of drawing the game. Despite the fact that the Virat Kohli-led side is currently in the driver's seat and favourites to win the match, Vaughan rushed to Twitter to remark that the rain may have rescued the Indians today, sarcastic or not, only the 46-year-old can tell.

"Looks like Rain may be saving Indian here …," Vaughan wrote on Twitter a couple of hours ago. "First you said grass, India put in 278. Now India has an equal chance of winning and you bring in rain. I would worry more about English mugs rather than India who have been one of the most competent traveling sides," one individual commented. "last session enough for India to chase this run.... Go man," another user replied jokingly.

India vs England 1st Test

The play was scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday but has been delayed due to the rain. India will assume charge at 52/1 once the play resumes on Day 5. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will start Day 5 with their overnight scores of 12 runs each. India needs 157 runs to win, while England will have to pick 9 wickets to finish the game in their favour.

After being bowled out for just 183 runs in their first innings, England batters managed to stage a comeback as they put 303 runs on the board in their second innings. England skipper Joe Root scored an amazing century to help his side cross the 300-run mark. England also saw some small contributions from players around the big innings of Root. India's Jasprit Bumrah shined with the ball as he picked five wickets in the innings, including Joe Root and Sam Curran.

Image: MichaelVaughan/Insta/AbdullahNeaz/Twitter

