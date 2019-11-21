Michael Vaughan Gets Stitches On His Leg On His First Day In Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan injured his leg on his first day on Australian soil. Vaughan, who is part of the Fox Sports commentary panel for Australia vs Pakistan Test series, walked into a table and had to get stitches. Michael Vaughan shared the update on Instagram.

Aus vs Pak: Michael Vaughan injures himself on his first day on Aussie soil

Australia is all set to take on Pakistan in the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Michael Vaughan, who is a part of the Fox Sports commentary team, landed in Australia and it seems like his first day down under didn’t go well. He shared a video on Instagram where a doctor can be seen stitching his leg. Michael Vaughan captioned the video as, “Day 1 in Aussie going well .. Walked into a table !!!!! 4 stitches ... #OnOn 😂😂”

Micheal Vaughan Twitter: Not one to shy away

Michael Vaughan, since retiring in 2008, has been quite popular on Twitter. Not one to shy away from a troll, he has time and again picked fights with fans online for his views. Vaughan also works as a cricket guru and often predicts match winners. Vaughan was targeted by a section of Indian fans after he criticised the nature of the pitches in the India vs South Africa Test series. Vaughan also predicted the winners of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 and said that England or Australia will take the coveted trophy home.

Michael Vaughan played 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England. He was one of England’s most successful Test batsmen scoring more than 5000 runs with 18 Centuries. Vaughan’s ODI career never took off and he failed to score a single ODI Hundred. His top score was 90* against Zimbabwe. Vaughan was appointed England captain after Nasser Hussain stepped down post the 2003 World Cup.

