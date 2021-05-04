Michael Vaughan Gives His Verdict On BCCI's Decision To Postpone IPL 2021 Due To COVID-19

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come forward and said that it is the right decision to postpone the ongoing edition of the IPL as India battles the second wave of COVID-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday decided to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League with immediate effect after some of the players as well as members of the team support staff tested positive in the last couple of days.

'Seems a very sensible decision': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that it seems a very sensible decision to postpone the 14th edition of the marquee tournament since started to appear inside the bubble due to which there was no other option other than suspending the tournament temporarily.

At the same time, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit also prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone in India and hoped all the overseas players to find a way back to their families.

Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 4, 2021

What led to the temporary suspension of IPL 2021?

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Tuesday's league clash between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got canceled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.