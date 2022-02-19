Michael Vaughan Gives Two-word Verdict On Team India's New Test Skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became the biggest talking point of Saturday after the Chairman of the selection committee of the Indian cricket team, Chetan Sharma announced the appointment of the 32-year-old as the new Test skipper of India, replacing Kohli. The move was expected to be announced ever since Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy duties earlier in January after suffering a 2-1 series defeat to South Africa. While cricket fans around the globe celebrated the selection committee's decision, the development also garnered reactions from many eminent names from the iconic sport.

Amongst the plethora of reactions, former England skipper Michael Vaughan also shared his views by putting out a tweet on Saturday. Vaughan shed his views by giving a two-word verdict, saying, “Great choice”. Announcing the major development, Chetan Sharma also revealed that the selection committee was clear regarding their choice and added that they are looking to groom a new captain under the captaincy of Rohit.

Michael Vaughan's Tweet

Rohit Sharma's journey in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma made his Test debut for India in 2013, seven years after debuting into the white-ball cricket for India. He slammed a knock of 177 runs in his debut game and made it clear that he can play in all formats for the national team. However, Rohit found himself in and out of the team, playing in the middle order. He later opened the innings in the longest format and became an irreplaceable member of the squad.

Rohit Sharma's stats in Test format

Rohit has represented the Indian team in 43 Test matches whilst scoring a total of 3047 runs at an average of 46.87. His best knock in the format is 212 runs and he has scored eight centuries and 14 half-centuries in his career so far. He will now lead the squad starting with the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played in March. ALongside naming Rohit as the Test skipper, Chetan Sharma also announced the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. India is slated to lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series followed by the red-ball assignment.

Test squad - Rohit Sharma (C), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath, R Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC). — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2022

