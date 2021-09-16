Michael Vaughan Hails Virat Kohli's 'unselfish' Decision To Step Down As T20 Captain

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Kohli turned to social media to confirm his decision, where he said he will continue to play the format as a pure batsman. Following Kohli's announcement, several former and current cricketers chimed in to support his decision to step aside as Team India's T20I captain after the World Cup. Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one amongst the supporters who reacted to Kohli's post.

Kohli's decision has been described by Michael Vaughan as "unselfish," and he hoped that the Indian captain would be able to relax from all the pressure he faces when leading the national team in all three formats. "Well Done … that’s a very unselfish decision & also one which will give you some nice space to hopefully relax a little away from all the pressures," Vaughan wrote on Kohli's announcement post on Instagram.

'Made decision after discussions with close people' says Virat Kohli

Kohli, in his statement, said that he reached the decision after a lot of thought and discussions with his "close people", including Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri and vice-captain Rohit Sharma, whom he described as an "essential part" of the leadership group. Kohli further said that he has informed BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Sourav Ganguly about his decision to step down as T20I captain. Rohit is highly likely to be appointed the captain of Team India in the T20I format after the World Cup concludes in the UAE.

Virat Kohli has been one of the most successful captains in the shorter format of the game. Under Kohli's captaincy, Team India has played 45 matches and has won 27 of them, while 13 ended in defeat. Kohli's win percentage while captaining India in T20Is is 65.11, which is better than MS Dhoni's 59.28. Kohli also has the most 50 plus scores as captain in the T20Is. Kohli is currently in the UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL 2021. He will resume the captaincy role for Royal Challengers Bangalore once the season restarts on September 19.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@michaelvaughan