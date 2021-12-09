Michael Vaughan Has 3-worded Response To BCCI Naming Rohit Sharma As India's ODI Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected the 18-member squad for the upcoming Test matches against South Africa. And in a surprise move, the BCCI has announced that going forward, Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ODI and T20I formats ahead of Virat Kohli. Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan had a simple three-worded response upon reading the news that Rohit was to take over as Team India's new ODI captain; 'very good decision' is all he has to say.

Very good decision 👍 https://t.co/MD9WzFOc5t — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 8, 2021

Virat Kohli as Team India ODI Captain

Kohli had made a formal announcement of stepping down as captain only for the T20I captaincy and not as ODI captain which is why this news took everyone by surprise. Kohli took over as ODI captain back in 2013 from MS Dhoni and since then, he has captained the team in 95 matches. Of those 95 games, he has won 65 of them and lost 27 putting his win percentage at 70.43%, which is the highest among all of Team India's ODI captains ever. India have won 15 of the 19 bilateral ODI series they have played under Kohli's leadership suffering only four losses. Of those 19, nine have been played in India and Kohli has managed to win eight of them. Kohli has won series in New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and West Indies. Under his leadership, India has made it to the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final and also the semi-finals of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019. What is more impressive is his track record while captain Kohli has managed to rack up 5,449 runs in 91 innings at a sensational average of 72.65 as Captain. He has hit 21 centuries and 27 half-centuries and only Ricky Ponting has registered more centuries as captain in ODIs with 22.

India's Test Squad for the tour of South Africa

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk). R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby players for India vs South Africa: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Players missing from the squad for India vs South Africa

There were some players who were missing from the squad list and the BCCI has given their reasons as to why sighting that Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar were unavailable for selection because of injuries.

