Michael Vaughan Irks Fans With Champions League Tweet, Asked About Supporting IPL 2021

Chelsea trounced Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Stamford Bridge in London. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount orchestrated Chelsea's win as they ousted 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate. Courtesy of the commanding win, Thomas Tuchel's men have set an all-English UEFA Champions League final with Premier League rivals Manchester City on May 29 in Istanbul.

Michael Vaughan demands a change in Champions League final venue

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has had his say on the Champions League final venue. The Englishman took to Twitter and expressed his bewilderment at the fact that two English teams (Manchester City and Chelsea) are travelling to Istanbul to play in the UEFA Champions League final during the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Vaughan batted for the UEFA Champions League final to be played at the Wembley Stadium and also wanted the presence of as many fans as possible at the venue.

A champions league final with 2 English teams to travel to Istanbul for a final during a pandemic !!!!! Just play it at Wembley & have as many fans as possible as long as safe ... #JustSaying #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 5, 2021

As expected, Vaughan's tweet was met with polarizing opinions. Several reactions poured in as fans had their say on Vaughan's demand to move the Champions League final venue from Istanbul to London. Here's how fans reacted.

Istanbul was awarded the CL final, why should they lose that because two English clubs are in the final, would you say the same if Wembley lost a CL final because it was between two Spanish clubs !! — David Hill (@DavidHi87344943) May 5, 2021

This is coming from the guy who was adamant that IPL should go on in the worst covid hit place on earth,



In the place where people were dying on rods side and having dozens of cremations every 2nd street & all foreign players should continue despite travel bans.



ðŸ‘ðŸ¤¡ðŸ‘ — Mandy Hox ã€½ï¸ (@MandyHox) May 5, 2021

It is same as saying that the World Cup 2019 should have been shifted somewhere else to save the matches getting spoiled by rain - illogical — Mandy Hox ã€½ï¸ (@MandyHox) May 5, 2021

This is uefa champions league not English champions league. What is it with these English cricketers. — Muhammed Adil (@Muhamme99675044) May 5, 2021

Right... and if the final was planned at Wembley and two Spanish teams qualified, I’m sure you’d say the same thing? We’ll just forego it? That’s not how these things work and you know it (I hope) — Ed Dogavic (@dogavic) May 5, 2021

ohh but you were of the opinion that the IPL in India should go on, despite being the hotspot of Covid at the moment ðŸ¤” - different criteria eh? — Tauqeer Hussain (@Tauqeer_05) May 5, 2021

What utter bollocks. If it were one Spanish and one English club , what would you propose? Holding it in on the Costa del Sol ? Things aren't as simplistic as you think. — Gordon Geeko (@ContAltRepeat) May 5, 2021

A cricket test championship with 2 non-english teams to travel to England for a final during a pandemic !!!!! Just play it in New Zealand & have as many fans as possible as long as safe ... #JustSaying #OffOff — Wasif Khawaja (@wasifrahman) May 5, 2021

Michael Vaughan backs BCCI's 'IPL suspension' decision

Vaughan has come forward and said that it is the right decision to postpone the ongoing edition of the IPL as India battles the second wave of COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday decided to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League with immediate effect. The IPL suspension decision was made after several players as well as members of the team support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that it seems a very sensible decision to postpone the 14th edition of the marquee tournament since started to appear inside the bubble due to which there was no other option other than suspending the tournament temporarily. At the same time, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit also prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone in India and hoped all the overseas players to find a way back to their families. Here's a look at Michael Vaughan's tweet.

Seems a very sensible decision to postpone the IPL .. Now cases have started to appear inside the bubble they had no other option .. Hope everyone stays safe in India and all the overseas players can find a way back to there families .. #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 4, 2021

