Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Irks Fans With Champions League Tweet, Asked About Supporting IPL 2021

Michael Vaughan has demanded a change in the Champions League final venue after Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 to set up an all-English final vs Manchester City.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Michael Vaughan

Chelsea trounced Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Stamford Bridge in London. Goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount orchestrated Chelsea's win as they ousted  13-time UCL champions Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate. Courtesy of the commanding win, Thomas Tuchel's men have set an all-English UEFA Champions League final with Premier League rivals Manchester City on May 29 in Istanbul.

Michael Vaughan demands a change in Champions League final venue 

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan has had his say on the Champions League final venue. The Englishman took to Twitter and expressed his bewilderment at the fact that two English teams (Manchester City and Chelsea) are travelling to Istanbul to play in the UEFA Champions League final during the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Vaughan batted for the UEFA Champions League final to be played at the Wembley Stadium and also wanted the presence of as many fans as possible at the venue.

As expected, Vaughan's tweet was met with polarizing opinions. Several reactions poured in as fans had their say on Vaughan's demand to move the Champions League final venue from Istanbul to London. Here's how fans reacted.

READ | 'Do homework before joining T20 leagues': ACA boss escalates Australians' IPL ordeal

Michael Vaughan backs BCCI's 'IPL suspension' decision

Vaughan has come forward and said that it is the right decision to postpone the ongoing edition of the IPL as India battles the second wave of COVID-19.  The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday decided to indefinitely postpone the Indian Premier League with immediate effect. The IPL suspension decision was made after several players as well as members of the team support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB team missed by fans the most following IPL suspension

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that it seems a very sensible decision to postpone the 14th edition of the marquee tournament since started to appear inside the bubble due to which there was no other option other than suspending the tournament temporarily.  At the same time, the cricketer-turned-cricket pundit also prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone in India and hoped all the overseas players to find a way back to their families. Here's a look at Michael Vaughan's tweet.

READ | IPL suspension a disaster in making? Top Indian scribe alleges IND v ENG bio-bubble breach

SOURCE: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM

READ | 'Don't see the gap': Mike Atherton observes there's no space for IPL resumption this year

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND