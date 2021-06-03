Michael Vaughan Makes Fun Of England Team For Taking Their Eyes Off Debutant Devon Conway

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has taken a subtle jibe at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and England team after debutant Devon Conway notched up a spectacular century during Day 1 of the first England Vs New Zealand Test match at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

The hosts had prepared a green pitch that would assist the fast bowlers but that had no impact on Devon Conway as he showcased an enterprising performance on the 22 yards that eventually helped him breach the three-figure mark on the day he was handed the New Zealand cap for the very first time.

'How did we miss Devon Conway !!!!!!': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan wondered how the English team took their eyes off the debutant on what was supposed to be a tough batting wicket as Devon Conway ensured that the England pacers failed to rediscover their rhythm despite getting rid of New Zealand's top-order including skipper Kane Williamson.

How did we miss Devon Conway !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2021

Even the passionate cricket fans had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

🤣🤣🤣 — Ganesh Anirudh 🇮🇳 (@imganesh18) June 2, 2021

By not knowing him — threat_end (@gabrudacrew) June 2, 2021

Day 1 stumps



Anderson

Broadson

Williamson



Better umeed kiye thee aap tino se pic.twitter.com/yLb5kawvdF — Diptiman Yadav (@Dipti_6450) June 2, 2021

Tell @ECB_cricket to hire the talent scouts from your favourite cricket team @mipaltan xD — Siddhesh Sherkar (@SherkarSiddhesh) June 2, 2021

got schooled by a debutant

anderson and broad are finished — arav (@mendiratta_arav) June 2, 2021

Surely Ravi Shashthri and Virat had taken a note 😂😂😂 — Dilz 🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰 (@dilz1313) June 2, 2021

Well, he looked calm and outplayed the hosts with a brilliant innings on debut! #ENGvsNZ — BishalDutta™ (@imbshal) June 2, 2021

Devon Conway's century helps NZ gain command on Day 1

Coming back to Day 1 of the opening Test match, the Kiwis were reduced to 114/3 after skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Devon Conway who had opened the innings for New Zealand saw off the new ball well and went after the England bowlers once he was set. His efforts paid off as the South Africa-born cricketer went on to register his maiden Test ton and also etched his name in the Lord's honors board.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 136 that included 16 boundaries. Meanwhile, Devon Conway found support in middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls who was not out on 46. The duo added 132 runs for the fourth-wicket stand as the BlackCaps ended the first day's play at 246/3.

