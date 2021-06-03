Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Makes Fun Of England Team For Taking Their Eyes Off Debutant Devon Conway

Michael Vaughan has taken a subtle jibe at the England team after debutant Devon Conway scored an unbeaten ton on Day 1 of the Lord's Test match

Karthik Nair
Former skipper Michael Vaughan has taken a subtle jibe at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and England team after debutant Devon Conway notched up a spectacular century during Day 1 of the first England Vs New Zealand Test match at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

The hosts had prepared a green pitch that would assist the fast bowlers but that had no impact on Devon Conway as he showcased an enterprising performance on the 22 yards that eventually helped him breach the three-figure mark on the day he was handed the New Zealand cap for the very first time.

'How did we miss Devon Conway !!!!!!': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Michael Vaughan wondered how the English team took their eyes off the debutant on what was supposed to be a tough batting wicket as Devon Conway ensured that the England pacers failed to rediscover their rhythm despite getting rid of New Zealand's top-order including skipper Kane Williamson.

Even the passionate cricket fans had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Devon Conway's century helps NZ gain command on Day 1

Coming back to Day 1 of the opening Test match, the Kiwis were reduced to 114/3 after skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. Devon Conway who had opened the innings for New Zealand saw off the new ball well and went after the England bowlers once he was set. His efforts paid off as the South Africa-born cricketer went on to register his maiden Test ton and also etched his name in the Lord's honors board. 

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 136 that included 16 boundaries. Meanwhile, Devon Conway found support in middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls who was not out on 46. The duo added 132 runs for the fourth-wicket stand as the BlackCaps ended the first day's play at 246/3.
 

