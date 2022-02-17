Michael Vaughan Names Teenage Indian Player 'we Will Be Seeing Lots Of In Next Few Years'

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has reckoned that Yash Dhull has a bright future in the offing. Dhull is currently plying his trade in Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group H match against Tamil Nadu at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Vaughan's comments came after Dhull scored a century on his first-class debut.

After being put in to bat first, Delhi lost the early wickets of Dhruv Shorey and Himmat Singh. Both batters failed to get into double digits and the onus was then on Dhull to steady the ship. Dhull and the left-handed Nitish Rana restored normalcy to proceedings with a 60-run partnership for the third wicket off 9.2 overs.

Once Rana got out to M Mohammed, Dhull joined hands with Jonty Sidhu and carried on with the good good. The duo put on 119 runs for the fourth wicket and helped Delhi get out of jail to some extent. Dhull, in the end, went on to score 113 runs off 150 balls with the help of 18 fours and played at a decent strike rate of 75.33.

Yash Dhull Ranji Trophy debut: 'player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years'

Mohammed trapped him in front to cut short his stay in the middle. Vaughan, a former England captain, reckoned that Dhull has the potential to scale greater heights in the future.

100 on his first class debut … Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years … #India #RanjiTrophy — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 17, 2022

Dhull rose to prominence after he led India to victory in the 2022 U19 World Cup in the West Indies. In the final, the Boys in Blue defeated Tom Prest's England and lifted the trophy for the first time. Dhull missed a couple of games after being tested positive for COVID-19, but he was one of India's prolific run-maker in the tournament.

In four games, the right-hander scored 229 runs at an average of 76.33 with a top score of 110 in the knockout stage. Recently, he also bagged an INR 50 lakh deal to play for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Image: PTI