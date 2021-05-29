Michael Vaughan Picks Rohit Sharma Over Virat Kohli As A 'magnificent Leader' In IPL

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has revealed under whose captaincy he would have played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he had to choose between two of India and world cricket's best batsmen of this generation—Virat Kohli, and, Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the marquee tournament as he has led Mumbai Indians to five title triumphs ever since he was roped in to lead the side from the front in the 2013 edition. Meanwhile, the 'Hitman' had also won the IPL trophy as a player back in 2009 when he was a part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers captained by the Aussie great Adam Gilchrist.

At the same time, Rohit had also led MI to a CLT20 (now defunct) win in 2013.

'I could see myself next to Rohit': Michael Vaughan

“Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians, the best T20 team in the world without any question. He is a magnificent leader. He is calm and composed. His strategies are very clever and I could see myself next to Rohit", said Michael Vaughan while speaking to CricTracker.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on the other hand has been associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the cash-rich tournament back in 2008 and was named captain in the 2013 edition as well. Under his reign, RCB finished third in 2015, were the runners-up the following season i.e. 2016 but crashed out in group stages on most occasions and also had to content being the wooden-spooners.

Virat Kohli & Co. finally succeeded in qualifying for the playoffs last season for the first time since the 2016 edition but failed to go all the way and finished fourth after losing to southern rivals as well as 2016 final opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

The status of IPL 2021

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 ever since the tournament was postponed and earlier this week, it was learned that the mega event might resume on September 18-19 and the summit clash will be played on October 9/10.

Earlier, reports had emerged claiming the national cricket board could lose a staggering INR 2,500 crore in profits if the remainder of the IPL 2021 is left untouched this season.