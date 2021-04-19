Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Publicly Abuses Super League Idea, Calls Out 'Greedy' Football Clubs

In a series of tweets, Michael Vaughan called out the recent idea of a new European Super League, referring the owners of the English teams as "greedy".

Michael Vaughan

This weekend came as a shock to many football fans, as clubs announced that they were coming together for a European Super League tournament, directly competing with the UEFA Champions League. While teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United seem to be among those for the idea, many have spoken against the same. This includes Michael Vaughan, who took a direct dig at "greedy" club owners. 

Michael Vaughan against The Super League?

Vaughan asked everyone to boycott the new league, urging fans of the six English teams to not buy any season ticket. "Fans can hit them where they like it most ... in the pockets". He even quote tweeted some responses, standing firm by his words, reiterating his stance on not supporting the clubs. 

Vaughan tweeted - "A good way to stop the super league would be for all fans of all 6 clubs owned by the greedy b******* to not buy any season tickets next yr ... Fans can hit them where they like it most ... in the pockets ... #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague"

In another tweet, he asked if this gave Premier League the right to kick the six clubs out.

The responses were mixed, many agreeing that empty stadiums should do the trick. "It's a great idea, but we all know that for every supporter that boycotts their club and not buy STs, there will be even more in the wings ready to snap them up," one fan wrote, urging everyone to go non-league. "I ain’t spending a penny," wrote another fan. 

Besides Vaughan, Delhi Capitals' star Sam Billings has also commented on the league amongst other former and current England cricketers -

What is European Super League? Which are the Premier League teams in Super League

As of now, the total number of clubs ready for the Super League is up to 12. The announcement for the same was made before the new Champions League format was announced this week. While the 12 clubs have given their stamp of approval, the Premier League, the FA Cup, UEFA and LaLiga have already called the plan for a new league out in public, making their displeasure known. The new league, as per reports, is a response to the new UEFA Champions League format. 

While there seems to be no start date as of yet, reports hint that the tournament will be played with 20 clubs. Out of those, 20 will be permanent, and five will be changing/qualifying every year. The six English clubs will be among the 15 permanent members. Additionally, reports added that the founding members will be offered £310 million ($430284650.00 USD) to join, while a Champions League qualification will be around £100 million ($138801500.00 USD).

