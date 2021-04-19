Michael Vaughan Publicly Abuses Super League Idea, Calls Out 'Greedy' Football Clubs

This weekend came as a shock to many football fans, as clubs announced that they were coming together for a European Super League tournament, directly competing with the UEFA Champions League. While teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United seem to be among those for the idea, many have spoken against the same. This includes Michael Vaughan, who took a direct dig at "greedy" club owners.

Michael Vaughan against The Super League?

Vaughan asked everyone to boycott the new league, urging fans of the six English teams to not buy any season ticket. "Fans can hit them where they like it most ... in the pockets". He even quote tweeted some responses, standing firm by his words, reiterating his stance on not supporting the clubs.

Vaughan tweeted - "A good way to stop the super league would be for all fans of all 6 clubs owned by the greedy b******* to not buy any season tickets next yr ... Fans can hit them where they like it most ... in the pockets ... #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague"

The product wouldn’t work with NO fans in the stadium .... #Fact https://t.co/h4VHECrm9y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

Rubbish .... No fans buying tickets,merchandise & TV packages makes the league fold .... #OnOn https://t.co/xwQ4PGQf1g — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

In another tweet, he asked if this gave Premier League the right to kick the six clubs out.

Does the premier league have the right to kick out all 6 clubs ?? Also the FA out of the FA cup ... Asking for a friend ? #BoycottEuropeanSuperLeague — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

This is just the big 6 flexing muscles for negotiation ... #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 19, 2021

The responses were mixed, many agreeing that empty stadiums should do the trick. "It's a great idea, but we all know that for every supporter that boycotts their club and not buy STs, there will be even more in the wings ready to snap them up," one fan wrote, urging everyone to go non-league. "I ain’t spending a penny," wrote another fan.

Besides Vaughan, Delhi Capitals' star Sam Billings has also commented on the league amongst other former and current England cricketers -

It could just be a restructure of the Champions League to oust UEFA?



Well here’s me hoping that’s the case...

Has to be more to this whole situation ðŸ¤·ðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸ — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 18, 2021

What is European Super League? Which are the Premier League teams in Super League

As of now, the total number of clubs ready for the Super League is up to 12. The announcement for the same was made before the new Champions League format was announced this week. While the 12 clubs have given their stamp of approval, the Premier League, the FA Cup, UEFA and LaLiga have already called the plan for a new league out in public, making their displeasure known. The new league, as per reports, is a response to the new UEFA Champions League format.

While there seems to be no start date as of yet, reports hint that the tournament will be played with 20 clubs. Out of those, 20 will be permanent, and five will be changing/qualifying every year. The six English clubs will be among the 15 permanent members. Additionally, reports added that the founding members will be offered £310 million ($430284650.00 USD) to join, while a Champions League qualification will be around £100 million ($138801500.00 USD).

IPL 2021 schedule

In other news, Michael Vaughan has been actively tweeting on the IPL 2021 and here are the upcoming matches of the tournament -

Monday, April 19 – Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST

Tuesday, April 20 – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST

Wednesday, April 21 – Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST

Wednesday, April 21 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Thursday, April 22 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 7:30 PM IST

Friday, April 23 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 7:30 PM IST

(Image credits: Michael Vaughan Instagram)