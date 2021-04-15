Michael Vaughan Publicly Expresses Desire To Play In IPL 2022, Fans Left In Splits

The Mumbai Indians have emerged to be the most successful team in the Indian Premier League with five championship victories and they have garnered immense appreciation from all corners for their consistent performances. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has in the past named the MI team as the strongest T20 side in the world. The ex-cricketer recently revealed his desire of joining the Mumbai Indians franchise in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Michael Vaughan set to play in IPL 2022?

The cricketer-turned commentator has often praised the Mumbai Indians for their stellar performances in the Indian T20 competition. Moreover, he also has predicted that the Rohit Sharma-led side are the favourites to clinch the IPL championship this year as well. The 46-year-old tickled the funny bones of netizens recently as he expressed his desire of playing for the MI team in the Indian Premier League next year.

A fan asked Michael Vaughan on Twitter about the possibility of him joining Mumbai Indians as a coach or in any other non-playing capacity. However, the right-handed batsman revealed that he is willing to join the franchise as a player. The ex-cricketer left his followers in splits with his witty response on being quizzed about joining the popular IPL team.

Player next year ... https://t.co/XHeXD9ANRN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 14, 2021

IPL 2021 points table updates

The Mumbai Indians did not have an ideal start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year as they lost their opening game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the defending champions made a thumping comeback to win their subsequent fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders in stunning fashion. MI are currently placed second on the IPL 2021 points table with 2 points. RCB are the only team to have registered two wins so far in the tournament and are currently the table-toppers with 4 points.

Image source: Michael Vaughan Instagram