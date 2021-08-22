Michael Vaughan Questions Coach Chris Silverwood's Tactical Blunders Post Lord's Defeat

Former skipper Michael Vaughan has criticised the current head coach of the England national cricket team, Chris Silverwood for not coming up with proper tactics when it mattered the most. Vaughan is referring to Day 5 of the recently-concluded second England vs India Test match at Lord's last week.

It so happened that the hosts had Team India on the mat at 209/8 with a lead of only 189 runs. However, the tail-enders Mohammed Shami & Jasprit Bumrah then stitched in an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket as India set England a stiff target of 272 with just two more sessions left in the match which eventually ended being way beyond England's reach.

Michael Vaughan slams England coach Chris Silverwood

"The nadir came in that hour and 20 minutes before lunch on the fifth day of the second Test, which must rank among the worst stuff I’ve seen from an England Test team in years. Why was Silverwood not sending someone out onto the pitch with a drink, asking Root what the hell was going on, and getting him to change tactics? I know that is what Duncan Fletcher would have done with me had I suffered a brain-fade on the field,”wrote Vaughan on his official Facebook page.

“Every Test match essentially boils down to a handful of moments which dictate the outcome: the best teams rise to them and find a way to win them. This was the big moment in the second Test and England blew it, and Silverwood has to take his share of responsibility for that,” the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper added.

England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the Lord's Test match. When their run chase resumed a victory seemed to be a foregone conclusion by that point in time as all Joe Root & Co. could do was to ensure that the contest ended in a stalemate by batting out the remaining overs which did not happen and they suffered a humiliating 151-run defeat with more than eight overs left in the day's play.

The hosts trail 0-1 in the five-match series and would now be hoping to stage a comeback by winning the next match. The third Test match will be played at Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday, August 25.