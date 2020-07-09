Michael Vaughan Reaches Commentary Box From Hotel Room Within Just 30 Seconds; Watch Video

International cricket resumed on Wednesday as the England vs West Indies series went underway. The Eng vs WI live match ended abruptly on Day 1, as play was interrupted due to rain. The England vs West Indies series didn’t take too long to set up a record, with Shannon Gabriel becoming the first player to pick an international wicket in the post-COVID-19 era.

The England vs West Indies series is being played in a bio bubble and it gave the fans an insight into how cricket could look like in the future. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also shared a video, showing the fans how it is like to be inside the bubble. Michael Vaughan is part of the team commentating on the Eng vs WI live match.

Also Read: Michael Holding Delivers Powerful 'Black Lives Matter' Message With Nasser Hussain: Watch

The England vs West Indies series is being played in a bio bubble

🎥 WATCH: @MAWood33 and @chriswoakes take you inside The Bubble in Episode 2 of Road to Return 😷



w/ @RL_Cricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2020

With the England vs West Indies being the first international cricket series to be played inside a bio bubble, several cricketers and press reports have revealed how the experience has been for them. Only a limited number of people have been allowed inside the bio bubble, with strict social distancing measures in place inside the environment. Aggressive testing of players, colour coded hotel zones and thermal screening are some of the things part of the new normal at the England vs West Indies series.

Also Read: Nasser Hussain Says Lack Of A 'Plan B' Has Let India Down In Recent ICC Tournaments

Michael Vaughan shares how it is like being inside the England vs West Indies series bio bubble

Also Read: Test Cricket Returns As Rain Affects England Vs West Indies On Day One

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is part of the sports presentation team at the England vs WI live match. The commentator has now shared a video showing how it is like being inside the England vs West Indies series bio bubble. At the start of the video, Michael Vaughan can be seen inside a lobby where the broadcast studios are situated.

Also Read: England Vs West Indies Test Live Updates: Stumps On Day 1 Leave England At 35/1

Michael Vaughan gives a tour of the surroundings, showing how hand sanitizer stations are placed outside the studio. Michael Vaughan then goes on to give a tour of his room, which is just a few steps away from the commentator’s box. Wearing a mask, Michael Vaughan enters his room and gives a sneak peek into the room. The room is situated right in at the balcony of the Ageas Bowl, the venue for the Eng vs WI live match.

Michael Vaughan then goes on to the commentary box for the Eng vs WI live match trying to guess the time it will take for him to reach the box. The video shared by the player shows Michael Vaughan running to the commentator’s box and reaching there just 30 seconds after he left his room.

Image Courtesy: instagram/michaelvaughan