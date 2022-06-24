The Indian Test squad is currently playing a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire CCC to prepare for their upcoming one-off Test against England. India had a poor outing with the bat on Day 1 as they were reduced to 246/8 in 60.2 overs. Apart from wicketkeeper KS Bharat, none of the other Indian batters were able to put on a significant score on the board. Bharat is currently unbeaten at 70 off 111 balls. The second-highest individual score came from former India skipper Virat Kohli, who posted 33 off 69 balls before being dismissed by Roman Walker.

Meanwhile, during his short-lived stay at the crease, Kohli tried to imitate former England captain Joe Root's bat-balancing trick. Root was seen balancing his bat vertically without any support during the first Test match between England and New Zealand earlier this month. Kohli was spotted trying the same trick during his innings against Leicestershire, however, the 33-year-old failed to replicate Root's magic. The video of Kohli's act later went viral on social media.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has now reacted to the viral video, jokingly saying that "Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe" The post has garnered nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter since being published a few hours ago.

Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe 😜😜 https://t.co/CJSvpPVB0W — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2022

Kohli was looking in great touch with the bat on Day 1 of the practice game with fans hoping he to return to form. However, Kohli was trapped LBW by Walker in 41st over, ending his knock on a well-made 33 runs. Before being dismissed, Kohli was involved in a crucial 57-run partnership with KS Bharat. The partnership helped India make a comeback into the game from what was being seen as a shaky start due to the early loss of the top-order.

India vs Leicestershire

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire CCC: Sam Evans (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna.

Image: Twitter/ANI