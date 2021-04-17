Last Updated:

Michael Vaughan Requests Shane Warne To Review Matt Parkinson's 'ball Of The Century'

Michael Vaughan tagged Shane Warne after Mark Parkinson had emulated his 'Ball of the Century' during a county match between Lancashire & Northampshire

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan gave special mention to Australia spin legend Shane Warne after he had forwarded a video where a spinner ended up leaving a batsman bamboozled from all ends during a County Cricket match. 

'How good is this?': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan had posted a video where leggie Matt Parkinson had emulated Warne's 'Ball of the Century' by disturbing Adam Rossington's timber during Lancashire's county game against Northampshire at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. 

Northamptonshire skipper  Adam Rossington was completely outfoxed by a dream delivery from Parkinson. It so happened that the Lancashire leg-spinner had tossed it up as the ball drifted and landed outside leg-stump after which it spun sharply on the off-side and ended up shattering the batsman's stumps after successfully having breached his defence.

Once this came to Vaughan's notice, he came forward and shared the video after which he not only hailed Matt Parkinson and also ended up tagging former leggie Shane Warne to ask him how good it was.

Watch the video here:

While Warne is yet to comment on this. The passionate cricket fans came forward and give their verdict. Here are some of the reactions.

'Ball of the century'

It was on June 4, 1993, when former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne bowled the 'Ball of the Century'. He did this in the first Test of the Ashes series against England at Manchester. That outstanding delivery by the then 23-year-old Warne took the breath of all cricket fans away. The ball pitched outside leg stump and turned sharply to clip the top of his off stump. Gatting stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.

In that contest, Australia had scored 289 runs in the first innings, and it was in the hosts' innings when Warne dismissed Gatting. Warne ended up taking four wickets in the first innings and another four in the second. This effort by Warne helped Australia register a win by 179 runs in the Test.

Watch Shane Warne's 'Ball Of The Century' here:

(Image Courtesy: ShaneWarne/Twitter/MichaelVaughanOfficial/Facebook/@MicahelVaughan/Twitter/@LancsCricket/Twitter)

