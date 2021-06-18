Michael Vaughan Says 'Team India Saved By weather' As Rain Continues In Southampton

As India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 1 Session 1 has been washed out due to continuous rain and things not looking ideal for the remaining session, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan has yet again made a bizarre comment. Michael Vaughan had earlier backed New Zealand to win the WTC Final. Speaking to SparkSport, Michael Vaughan said "New Zealand (will win). English conditions, the Duke ball, and India on the back of a busy schedule. They’ll arrive pretty much a week before and go straight into it. New Zealand have two Test matches, you could argue warmups against England to get them prepared for the final".

Michael Vaughan says Team India saved by the weather in WTC final

As rain continues to pour down, the clash of India vs New Zealand in the first-ever WTC Final has been delayed, however, English skipper Michael Vaughan on his Twitter said that Team India has been saved from defeat due to the weather conditions. Vaughan on his Twitter wrote, "I see India have been saved by the weather".

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

It is to be noted that, After England's batting line-up collapsed on Day 3, Michael Vaughan hailed New Zealand and called them a high-class team who knows to read the situation be it from batting, bowling, or fielding perspective. Vaughan reiterated that it will be fancy for him to see New Zealand defeating India in the WTC Final.

Netizens go berserk after Michael Vaughan's remark on Team India

Following Michael Vaughan's remark, people on social media went berserk and reminded former England's skipper of the ICC 2019 World Cup in which England had emerged victorious due to number boundaries and sixes after the match ended up in a draw. Some even expressed their faith and said that Team India will win the WTC Final.

Just like England got WC by boundaries — Abhishek Juneja (@agnosticabhi) June 18, 2021

Joke of the century👌🤣 .....keep it up man.👏 — Vt24190@gmail.com (@vt24190) June 18, 2021

See the result vaughan sir. India will win — Dr.M.Vijay (@57902df7e41141d) June 18, 2021

India vs New Zealand WTC Final Full Details

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

