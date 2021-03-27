Michael Vaughan Slams Kohli For 'poor Captaincy': 'Playing Safe Might Cost Them In WC'

The World champions England defeated India on March 26 by 6 runs and leveled the 3 match series by 1-1. Despite India scoring a huge total of 336 runs, England chased it effortlessly in 43.3 overs by losing only 4 wickets. English openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy yet again smashed Indian bowlers from the start. However, it was all-rounder Ben Stokes whose inning crushed India's hope to make a comeback like the first ODI.

Again fingers have raised on Virat Kohli's captainship. Former England captain Michael Vaughan even called Kohli's captainship poor as he did not bring his best bowlers when Stokes was attacking the spinners. Kohli was criticised for the way he changed his bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav kept bowling even after getting hit by Stokes for three successive sixes. Even after Hardik Pandya was in the team, he was not called for bowling. Ben Stokes played an explosive inning of 99 runs off 52 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 10 sixes. On the other hand, opener Jonny Bairstow who was chosen as player of the match, played an inning of 124 runs off 112 balls with 11 boundaries and 7 sixes.

Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter and wrote:

'We need to manage Hardik's body'

During the presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli was also asked why Hardik Pandya was not given bowling. He said, "We need to manage Hardik's body as well going forward. We need to understand where we need his skillsets with the ball along with his batting. We used him in the T20Is but it's a bit of workload management as well. We want to ensure we have Hardik Pandya fit and strong, because he's going to be an important part of the squad. "

Vaughan also criticised India on their way of playing 50 overs. The former English captain cautioned India that playing safe cricket till 40 overs might cost them the upcoming world-cup which is slated to take place in India. The first two ODIs against England witnessed India doing a watchful start and playing watchful cricket till 40 overs in order to keep the wicket in hands. After that, the Indian batsmen start their aggressive batting.

Vaughan on his Twitter handle wrote:

Today should be a lesson to India ... Playing it safe for 40 overs with Bat might cost them in a World Cup at home in 2 yrs ... they have enough power & depth to get scores of 375 + on flat wickets ... England leading the way with this approach ... #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 26, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/Michael Vaughan/Twitter)