Michael Vaughan Spoiled For Choice While Choosing Between Bumrah, Boult Ahead Of WTC Final

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has come forward and given his views on Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand's premier pacer Trent Boult just days ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final that will be contested at the Ageas Rosebowl in Southampton between June 18-22.

Jasprit Bumrah & Trent Boult are two of the finest speedsters in the modern-day game and Michael Vaughan has opined on who will come out on top in next month's ICC WTC final.

'I can't decide': Michael Vaughan

Recently, when the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper was asked to pick the better fast bowler between Jasprit Bumrah, and, Trent Boult, he was spoiled for choice and went on to admit that he is unable to pick the better among the two.

"Bumrah or Boult... I can't decide. I'm going to sit on the fence probably for the first time in my life. I would say Boult because he's been doing it for longer, but Bumrah is incredible and a brilliant skilled bowler, bowled so well in England a couple of years ago. So I think it's very, very close," said Michael Vaughan while speaking to Spark Sport.

Both teams in dire need of an ICC title

Both teams will be looking to gain dominance in the longest format of the game by winning the biggest prize in Test cricket. While India will be eager to avenge their heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss, the Black Caps on the other hand will be hoping to make amends by winning a major silverware for the first time in 21 years. The Kiwis had made it to the deciders of the previous two editions of the World Cup (2015 & 2019) but could not succeed in going all the way. In fact, they had agonizingly fallen short in the 2019 edition where both England and New Zealand were tied at the identical score of 241 after regulation time as the English team eventually went on to left their maiden World Cup trophy due to an infamous boundary count rule.

Team India on the other hand have failed to win an ICC event after the 2013 edition of the Champions Trophy. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017) but could not succeed in going all the way as the Men In Blue ran out of fire & brimstone during crunch games.