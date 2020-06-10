Michael Vaughan Picks Test Cricket's Greatest ‘Bald XI’, Prompting Hilarious Reactions

Former England captain Michael Vaughan may have retired in 2008, but the 45-year old is still associated with cricket as an esteemed commentator of the sport. Moreover, the 2005 Ashes-winning captain often makes his presence felt on social media by interacting with fans and expressing his views in a comical manner. Quite recently, Michael Vaughan took to Instagram and picked his greatest ‘Bald XI’ of Test cricket.

Michael Vaughan Bald XI features Nathan Lyon and Herschelle Gibbs

On Tuesday, June 9, Michael Vaughan took to Instagram and named 11 bald cricketers who, according to his opinion, are good enough to form a potent Test team. The bizarre list features both active and former players alike, hailing from different countries. In addition to the 11 cricketers, the Michael Vaughan Bald XI also features a 12th man. Vaughan's batting order includes explosive South African opener Herschelle Gibbs with active Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon headlining the spin attack.

Michael Vaughan Bald XI line-up

The Michael Vaughan Bald XI includes the opening combination of former England and South African batsmen Graham Gooch and Herschelle Gibbs respectively. Michael Vaughan Bald XI also features his former teammates Matt Prior, Jonathan Trott, as well as South African legend Hashim Amla. Late English cricketer Brian Close was chosen by the 82-Test veteran to lead his side. Fitting with the bizarre nature of the list, Michael Vaughan managed to invoke much laughter and hysterical responses from fans on his Instagram feed.

Michael Vaughan Bald XI post on Instagram

Fans react to Michael Vaughan Bald XI

England vs West Indies: ENG vs WI fixtures schedule announced

In other news, international cricket is set to resume with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series between July 8 and July 28. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the matches will be held behind closed doors. The England Cricket Board (ECB) is looking to create a bio-secure environment for all players, with Old Trafford and Rose Bowl being chosen as the venues since the two stadiums have in-built hotel facilities. The West Indies cricket team reached London on June 9 in order to complete their quarantine process before the commencement of the fixtures.

ENG vs WI fixtures:

England vs West Indies first Test: July 8-12 at Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies second Test: July 16-20 at Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs West Indies third Test: July 24-28 at Old Trafford, Manchester

