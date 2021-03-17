Michael Vaughan Tries To Be Funny By Taking Dig At Ahmedabad Conditions, Fans Unimpressed

England, riding on Jos Buttler’s 83*, defeated India by eight wickets to go 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England’s win in the third game marked the third instance in the ongoing series where a chasing team ended up taking the contest. Earlier, the visitors won the first match by 8 wickets, while Virat Kohli and co. scripted a winning comeback in the next game at the same venue.

Michael Vaughan makes another jibe at India vs England’s Ahmedabad venue

England’s eight-wicket win prompted former captain Michael Vaughan to take to Twitter and make a joke about the venue’s playing condition. Considering the fact that only chasing teams have emerged victorious so far in the ongoing five-match series, Vaughan wrote that this year’s T20 World Cup in India may well be won by the “best tosser”. His tweet was in reference to both, Indian captain Virat Kohli and England skipper Eoin Morgan opting to bowl first upon winning the toss at the venue.

Michael Vaughan has been quite critical of the newly-renovated stadium in Ahmedabad. Even during the Test series, the cricketer-turned-commentator was quite vocal about the heavy assistance that was provided to the spinners. Vaughan’s recent tweet about the playing conditions drew much criticism, as several Indian fans took to Twitter and expressed their displeasure over his post. Here is a look at Michael Vaughan’s post along with some of the fans reacting to it.

So it looks like the T20 World Cup in India could be won by the best Tosser !!!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2021

Stuart Broad on toss factor in India vs England series

England’s Test pacer Stuart Broad also took to Twitter and pointed out the impact of captains winning the toss in the series. He mentioned the results of the three matches played so far and raised a sterling question for his fans. Broad wondered if the eventual outcomes are indeed impacted by toss or the players are just “consistently playing better” while chasing.

Win the Toss & win the game? Or are the Toss winners just consistently playing better? #ENGvIND

Match 1 England toss win âœ…

Match 2 India toss win âœ…

Match 3 England toss win âœ… — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) March 16, 2021

India vs England third T20I updates

Apart from KL Rahul, comeback man Rohit Sharma also failed to get going against England. Rohit Sharma’s and KL Rahul’s early dismissals triggered an early arrival of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan, who was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ in the second game, only gathered four runs before falling to Chris Jordan. Virat Kohli later formed a crucial 70-run stand with Hardik Pandya. The skipper scored an unbeaten 77 from just 46 balls as India posted 156-6 off their 20 overs.

England overhauled India’s total with eight wickets and 10 balls to spare. Opening batsman Jos Buttler remained unbeaten 83 from just 52 balls. Jonny Bairstow hit the winning runs en route to slamming a 28-ball 40*.

India vs England 2021 updates

England’s tour of India will now continue with the fourth T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 18 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap off the two-month long tour.

