Michael Vaughan Trolled By Indian Fans For Seeking Help In Finding Car Keys In Southampton

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is quite active on Twitter. The 45-year-old is quite vocal about his views. From openly criticizing players to taking digs at them, Michael Vaughan has never shied away from expressing what he feels. Vaughan also has a great sense of humour and on several occasions, his tweets have left fans in splits.

England vs West Indies: Fans troll Michael Vaughan as he locks car with key in the boot.

On Saturday, Michael Vaughan locked his car at Southampton with the key in the boot. Nobody knows how the key ended up there but Michael Vaughan tweeted for help and added that the key was needed for the pitch report ahead of the fourth day's play during the iconic England vs West Indies Test.

Can anyone help me in the Southampton area ... I have locked my car keys in my car boot at the Ageas bowl ..... and I really need them for the pitch report !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2020

Michael Vaughan got the required help from a car repair agency, but the reactions to his tweet were hysterical. One of his followers asked him to call Sir Geoff Boycott as he was an opener. Another follower gave him the option of summoning his former teammate Robert Key. Let's take a look at a few of the reactions.

Ask Boycott, he’s an opener — mark busby (@markbus08670830) July 11, 2020

Ask Rob. He’s got the Key !! 🤣🤣 — MM (@MruganMajmudar) July 11, 2020

Please contact Tino Best — Ali (@mashoorkumandan) July 11, 2020

Hope you have the West iIndian attack locked in too 😂😂😂 — ✨cadamal (@moonstone1) July 11, 2020

Wait sir..incomming...



Just be sure you don't face the fierce west indies bowling attack off-guard #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/d3vC1kSTqi — Pratik Pandey (@SportyDreams) July 11, 2020

Muppet seems a suitable description of your performance... — Kim Pilling (@PillingKim) July 11, 2020

England vs West Indies: Ben Stokes and Jason Holder experience a brain-fade moment as they shake hands after toss

In order to stop the proliferation of coronavirus, several new rules and regulations have been introduced like the ban on saliva, closed-door games, no neutral umpires, more DRS per innings and no handshakes of high-fives. Players from both sides are maintaining social distancing and they have been living in a ‘biosecure bubble’. However, there was one incident that happened during the England vs West Indies toss which left skippers Ben Stokes and Jason Holder in splits.

In a new-look toss which involved social distancing, England won the toss and elected to bat. However, after the England vs West Indies toss, due to the old habit, both Ben Stokes and Jason Holder unintentionally went to shake each others' hands but realized about the new rules in time as they backed off. Both Ben Stokes and Jason Holder burst out in laughter after the unintended incident.

Here's the footage of the hysterical incident

Sanitise those hands, @benstokes38! 💦



England's captain wins the toss and chooses to bat in a new-look toss as Test cricket returns. 🏏



Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket now or follow here: https://t.co/ZUqX1InU7t pic.twitter.com/rp8ShsKcC5 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

Meanwhile, West Indies secured a thrilling 4-wicket win in the first England vs West Indies Test of the three-match series. This was just the second win for West Indies on England soil since 2000. Chasing a modest total of 200, Windies lost a couple of early wickets. However, Jermaine Blackwood showed resilience by scoring a brilliant 95 to guide his team to win. Shannon Gabriel who ended the match with figures of 9/137 was named Man of the Match.

IMAGE COURTESY: MICHAEL VAUGHAN INSTAGRAM