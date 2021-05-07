Michael Vaughan Trolls Ravi Shastri Hilariously While Lauding India's Win In Australia

Australia and India competed in one of the best Test series in the history of the format in December-January, a series that will be talked about for generations to come. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 saw a plethora of brilliant performances from both sides. However, it was India who came from behind to retain the coveted trophy 2-1 after winning the historic Gabba Test.

Michael Vaughan wonders how much wine Ravi Shastri would have had after beating Australia

After being trounced in the first Test by eight wickets, India managed to win the second and fourth Test at Melbourne and Brisbane whereas the third Test in Sydney ended in a draw. Moreover, the Men in Blue secured this win in the absence of skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli, as well as, several senior players. In fact, it was Ajinkya Rahane whose inspired leadership guided India to a thrilling series win against all odds.

Recently, former England skipper Michael Vaughan recalled India's historic win and lauded the team. While speaking on Fox Cricket, Vaughan said that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 was a brilliant series to watch. He added that after being bowled out for 36 by the Aussies in the first Test in Adelaide and Kohli being on paternity leave, no one gave India a chance.

Vaughan commended how Indians bounced back and lauded Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy calling it 'spectacular'. He added that India then went to Sydney where Australia dominated them for the most part of the game but Rahane's men managed to salvage a last-day draw. The Englishman stated that it's a great spectacle when a team is trying to hang in there.

He went on to recall the hysterical banter between R Ashwin and Tim Paine. Vaughan also trolled Australia saying that when they arrived at The Gabba, they thought that's all and they just can't get beaten at Brisbane and they will steamroll India, only to be stunned by the visitors. Further appreciating the thrilling series, Vaughan quipped that he can only imagine how much red wine Ravi Shastri must have had after the win.

Meanwhile, with the IPL 2021 postponed, Indian players' next assignment will be the all-important World Test Championship Final 2021. The World Test Championship Final 2021 will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 in Southampton. The winner of the contest will be crowned as the maiden World Test champion.

SOURCE: AP/ RAVI SHASTRI TWITTER

