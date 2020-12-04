Michael Vaughan Unhappy With Chahal Replacing Jadeja, Claims 'Concussion' Wasn't Checked

Former England batsman Michael Vaughan was left unhappy after Yuzvendra Chahal was brought on to replace Ravindra Jadeja following the innings break after the Indian all-rounder suffered a ‘concussion’ in the first T20I vs Australia on Friday. Jadeja took a blow on his helmet during the 20th over from Mitchell Starc and also seemed to have some issues with his hamstring as he looked in some discomfort while receiving medical attention. At the time, Jadeja didn't receive any treatment for the blow to his head but stayed on the field to bat the last few balls that were remaining in the innings to propel India to 161/7 in 20 overs.

During the break, the BCCI confirmed that Chahal was named as Jadeja's replacement after the all-rounder suffered a 'concussion'. However, Australia were taken by surprise and even coach Justin Langer was seen arguing with match referee David Boon over the change in India's line-up for the second innings.

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

As per the rules, teams are allowed to bring in like-for-like replacements if a player suffers a concussion and India replaced Ravindra Jadeja with Chahal. However, there were questions raised over what transpired out in the middle as Jadeja was also struggling with his hamstring. India went into the match with only five fit bowling options, as Hardik Pandya was still coming back from an injury.

In such a scenario, Jadeja not bowling would have been a huge setback for the Men in Blue. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was also quick to point out the loopholes with the decision to substitute Chahal on for Jadeja. On Twitter, the 46-year-old wrote, "There was no doctor or physio who came out to check if Jadeja suffered a concussion … he looked like he had done something to his leg … then they pull the concussion replacement".

No Doctor or Physio came out to Test Jadeja for concussion ... he then looks like his has done something to his leg ... then they pull the concussion replacement .. !!!!! #RatSniffed #OnOn #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 4, 2020

Even former Australian batsman Tom Moody was keen to know the reasoning behind Jadeja not getting medical attention for a concussion, which is a standard protocol.

I have no issue with Jadeja being substitute with Chahal. But I do have an issue with a Doctor & Physio not being present after Jadeja was struck on the helmet which I believe is protocol now? #AusvInd — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 4, 2020

Jadeja's late blitzkrieg helped India post a respectable total of 161/7 following a stuttering start. His replacement, Chahal then picked up three wickets for 25 runs in his four overs. India managed to keep Australia at bay as the hosts finished with 150/7 in their 20 overs, falling short of their target by 11 runs.

Image Credits - BCCI Twitter

