Michael Vaughan 'very Disappointed' On Being Dropped From Ashes Commentary Panel

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his disappointment about not being a part of the BBC commentary panel for the Ashes after the network decided to drop him amid the ongoing racism controversy, in which Vaughan was named. He, however, confirmed that he will be sharing his inputs with Fox Cricket and will be present in Australia for the Ashes

Taking to Instagram, Michael Vaughan wrote "Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues & friends, but looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia. The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all."

As far as the racism controversy is concerned, Vaughan has denied allegations made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, two other cricketers who were representing Yorkshire around then (Rana Naved and Adil Rashid) have borne witness to Rafiq’s claims.

BBC's full statement about Vaughan being dropped from the panel

In BBC's statement, the channel said that the reason behind leaving out Michael Vaughan was due to his involvement in a 'significant story' referring to the racism controversy and said that at the moment, it won't be apt to have him in the team either for the Ashes or for any cricket-related coverage at the moment.

"While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment. We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest," the statement read.

Image: Instagram/ Michaelvaughan