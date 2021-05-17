Michael Vaughan Wants Easy Way Out As Aussie Bancroft Reveals More Sandpapergate Players

Questions have started to pop up regarding Cricket Australia ever since Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft made huge claims in the Sandpaper gate row. However, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan has appealed to move on as he feels the controversial episode has been put to bed a long time ago.

Michael Vaughan on Monday took to his Twitter handle and expressed that bowlers potentially knew about the sandpaper gate in Cape Town but the episode was put to bed a long time ago, therefore it is time to move on from that. Michael Vaughan on his Twitter wrote:

So the bowlers potentially knew about the ball in Cape Town !!! Of course they did but surely that episode has been put to bed a long time ago ... Let’s move on ... #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 17, 2021

On May 15, Cameroon Bancroft during an interview with The Guardian made a sensational claim on the two-year-old infamous ball-tampering incident in Cape Town. On being asked if players, other than those sanctioned, were aware of the plan, Bancroft said, "Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory. I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that’s where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision."

In 2018, Bancroft was caught on TV cameras while using sandpaper on the ball during the second innings of the game. Following that the then captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and, Cameron Bancroft who were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match were temporarily suspended from international cricket. While Bancroft was banned for nine months and fined 75 percent of his match fee, Smith, and, Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Michael Clarke Slams Cricket Australia For Sandpapergate

After the subtle suggestion of more than 3 players being involved in the Sandpaper Gate incident by Cameron Bancroft, Michael Clarke said that the bowlers along with other players might have known about the incident. Clarke pointed out the fact that players are very familiar with the tools that they use during a match and it is unlikely for even a slight change in the bat or the ball to go unnoticed. He also said that he wouldn’t be surprised if more than 3 players are found to be involved in the incident, which could also include the much-loved Pat Cummins.

(Image Credits: AP)