Michael Vaughan Wants England To Drop Two Players; Backs Haseeb Hameed For 2nd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called on the Joe Root-lead side to make two changes in the second Test match against India. Vaughan, while speaking before the rain-hit Day 5 of the first Test match, said Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence should be dropped from the playing XI for the upcoming game at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The 2005 Ashes-winning skipper believes Haseeb Hameed could be the replacement for Crawley and England's white-ball specialist Dawid Malan could come in place of Lawrence.

Michael Vaughan's views on Zak Crawley and Dan Lawrence

Zak Crawley is a good player, according to Vaughan, but he needs to work on his technique before being allowed to play in the longest format for England. As per Vaughan, Crawley could be selected for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia but only when he has practiced and improved his technique. Vaughan also expressed disappointment with Lawrence's batting technique, saying "bowlers certainly wouldn't mind bowling at him early on his innings with that technique".

Both Crawley and Lawrence have failed to impress with the bat since making their Test debut for England in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Despite reaching a double-century on his Test debut against Pakistan, Crawley's form has slipped significantly since then, as he has been unable to generate regular runs for his country. In two innings against India at Trent Bridge, Crawley scored 27 and 6 runs respectively. Crawley's 27-run first-innings hit is only his second 20-plus score of the season.

Crawley has played 15 Tests for England and has scored 737 runs at an average of 28.34. He has one century and 4 half-centuries to his name. On the other hand, Lawrence has played 8 Tests for England since his debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year. Lawrence has 354 runs, including three half-centuries, which he scored at an average of 27.23.

Earlier, England head coach Chris Silverwood has hinted at making a couple of changes in the squad for the second Test against India. Silverwood had said the team management will have to make a decision and give an opportunity to Hameed at some point. Hameed had scored a century against the Indians while playing in the warm-up game for the County Select XI team. England has already added Moeen Ali into the squad for the second Test match.

Image: MichaelVaughan/FB/AP