Michael Vaughan Won't Be Involved In BBC's Coverage For Ashes 2021 Amid Racism Allegations

With a few days to go before the Ashes 2021-22 begins, former England's skipper Michael Vaughan will not be involved in the BBC's coverage for the prominent Test series. BBC on Wednesday released a statement and asserted that as Michael Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club, the channel is dropping him 'wider coverage of the sport at the moment'

BBC in its statement said, "While he (Vaughan) is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons, we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment. We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest."

Vaughan was working as an analyst on Test Match Special for 12 years on the BBC 5 Live's 'The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show '. However, in early November, he was dropped from a BBC show and therefore he did not appear in the show following allegations of racism by Azeem Rafiq, who claimed that Vaughan had made racist comments towards him and other players before a Yorkshire match in 2009.

Yorkshire racism row & Vaughan's involvement

Rafiq had first made the allegations of racism against the club and his former teammates in 2018. However, Yorkshire only acknowledged that a formal inquiry into the matter has been launched in September 2020, after Rafiq went to the press. Earlier this year, Yorkshire released its report and admitted that Rafiq was subjected to racism on several occasions. But on October 28, Yorkshire issued a statement where it refused to accept the report of its internal panel and said, "There is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or Executives that warrant disciplinary action."

The statement caused massive uproar, forcing the ECB to step in and suspend the club from hosting international matches until it can "meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and First Class County".

Michael Vaughan had revealed that he was approached by the inquiry panel at Yorkshire over allegations that he made racist comments to Rafiq and two other players of Asian origin during his time as a player at the club. Vaughan is alleged to have said, "Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

The former England cricketer turned commentator, however, has denied the allegations, saying that he has never been accused of anything remotely similar in his 30-year career. After Vaughan's statement, former Pakistan cricketer, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, who is one of the two players of Asian origin playing at Yorkshire at the time, came out in support of Rafiq and said that he heard the English cricketer pass the racist comments and that he is ready to provide the evidence to any inquiry looking into the matter.

(Image: AP/PTI)