Michael Vaughan's Embarassing Incident Before 3rd Ashes Test Leaves Warne In Splits; WATCH

Australia carried on the momentum of winning the first two Ashes 2021 Test matches as they dominated the first day of the third Test. The Pat Cummins-led side dismissed England for just 185 runs before putting up 61 runs for the loss of a wicket themselves at stumps.

Following the difficulties faced by the Joe Root-led side, former England captain Michael Vaughan joked he already knew they would have a tough day at the office after he suffered an embarrassing incident before the match began.

Ashes 2021: Michael Vaughan suffers major embarrassment

On a rainy day, former England skipper Michael Vaughan hilariously struggled with his umbrella ahead of the start of the Ashes 2021 Boxing Day Test. As seen in the video below, Vaughan's umbrella first closed by itself, following which the 47-year old also struggled to open it. This incident left fellow pundits and former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne in splits. Because of his struggles, Vaughan joked that he knew England were going to have a bad day on the first day of the third Test match.

I knew it was going to be a bad day for England after this start !!! @FoxCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y9AqCffTmQ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 26, 2021

Australia vs England

England had a disastrous start to the third Ashes 2021 Test match as they were bowled out for just 185 runs on the first day. Captain Joe Root ended the innings as the highest scorer. The English skipper hit 50 runs off 82 deliveries, an innings that included four boundaries. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Robinson contributed with small cameos of 25, 35 and 22 runs, respectively.

Australian captain Pat Cummins led his side from the front as he picked up three crucial wickets to prevent England from making a big score. Cummins dismissed both openers before picking up the important wicket of in-form Dawid Malan. The other wickets were picked up by Nathan Lyon (3), Mitchell Starc (2) and one each for Scott Boland and Cameron Green.

In reply, Australia ended the day with a score of 61/1 before stumps, with opener Marcus Harris and nightwatchman Lyon still at the crease. Lyon was sent out to bat after James Anderson dismissed David Warner for 38 runs, just a few overs before the end of the day's play. Having already lost the opening two Test matches, England will hope to fight back when they return on the second day of the Boxing Day Test.