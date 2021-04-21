Micheal Vaughan Trolls India As European Super League Fails; Raises England Series Pitches

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has once again taken a subtle jibe at Indian pitches after the eagerly-awaited European Super League was disbanded on Tuesday just 48 hours after the leading teams of European football had agreed to come up with their own league.

'Played on a dodgy pitch': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that the Super League was like one of the Test matches in India that was played on a dodgy pitch lasting three days. The netizens had enough as they came forward and gave the Englishman a taste of his own medicine for needlessly blowing things out of proportion.

and like ur english team who cant bat for a few hours against spin — Vikram S - LUHG (@HowardW44942071) April 21, 2021

On a dodgy pitch, Ashwin Scored a hundred. — Hari (@moutjzaa) April 21, 2021

And in the end the sport won regardless of all the excusesðŸ¤­ — Ankit Agarwal (@Ag_Ankit20) April 21, 2021

Sorry sir but 48 hours is not equal to 3 days, may be if you bat it could have been — butter rabbit flea buddies (@FPL_Omar) April 21, 2021

No but everyone could play not like English batsman who started dancing on the pitch and couldn't last more than a minute ðŸ˜ — STAN NOT ANSHUMAN (@StanAnshumaNot) April 21, 2021

The cricketer-turned-cricket-pundit's act of pitch criticism goes back to the second Test match that was played at the Chepauk Stadium on a typical rank-turner. England, who had drawn first blood in the four-match series, lost the plot completely as they suffered one-sided defeats in the remaining three games to concede the series 1-3 and after the conclusion of the third Test match, they were officially out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship final that will be hosted in their own backyard i.e. Southampton from June 18-22. India and New Zealand will be battling it out for the biggest prize in red-ball cricket.

Earlier this week, the 2005 Ashes-winning skipper had taken a direct dig at the 'greedy' clubs for showing interest in ESL.

The 'Big Six' officially back out from European Super League

The 'Big Six' of the Premier League have officially decided to back out from participating in the highly-anticipated European Super League that was scheduled to get underway from August this year.

It has been learned that the decision was taken on Tuesday and now, all the big clubs of the EPL including the likes of title-holders Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have issued statements confirming the same on their official websites.

FIFA President strongly disapproves creation of ESL

On Tuesday, the reigning President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino had made it clear that all that can be done from their end is to strongly disapprove the creation of The Super League as leading clubs of Europe have joined hands to form the much-awaited European Super League.

"At FIFA, we can only and strongly disapprove the creation of The Super League, of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA, and, from FIFA which is outside of the system. There is no doubt whatsoever", said FIFA President Infantino while speaking on the much-hyped Super League.

(Image Courtesy: @MichaelVaughanOfficial/Facebook/AP)

