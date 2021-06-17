Last Updated:

MID Vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction: Get all the match details, weather report, key players and probable playing 11s for the upcoming T20 Blast match.

Written By
Suraj Alva
MID vs GLO dream11

Gloucestershire Cricket / Twitter


Middlesex and Gloucestershire are set to collide against each other in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Thursday, June 17. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett starting from 10:00 PM (IST). Here’s the MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction, MID vs GLO Dream11 team, MID vs GLO prediction and MID vs GLO scorecard.

MID vs GLO Dream11 team news and preview

Middlesex are currently at the bottom of the North Group with one win and three losses from three matches played so far. The team started their campaign with losses to Kent and Surrey by 16 runs and 54 runs respectively. Their previous match was against Hampshire which they won by 3 wickets. The team will look to carry on the momentum and win their second match. Sam Robson and Tim Murtagh have been added to the Middlesex team for this match.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are 5th on the points table with one win and two losses from three matches so far. The team started with a 4-run win over Glamorgan, before suffering defeats against Kent by 5 runs and Gloucestershire by 5 wickets. The team will look to bring an end to two back-to-back losses by winning the match. James Bracey and Ryan Higgins will be making a comeback to the team. 

READ | Ratan Tata-backed company named ICC's official partner ahead of WTC Final 2021

MID vs GLO weather report

The condition will be cloudy with thunderstorms likely to interrupt the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 30 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With a thunderstorm expected during the match, it is unlikely that both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the MID vs GLO prediction a tough one.

READ | Dinesh Karthik pulls Jasprit Bumrah's leg for blushing in interview with Sanjana Ganesan

MID vs GLO key players

Ahead of the MID vs GLO match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Middlesex will want Paul Stirling and Chris Green to do well for the team in this match and help them to register a win. Gloucestershire, on the other hand, would want Glenn Phillips along with Josh Shaw to perform well in this match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

READ | Deepti Sharma becomes part of remarkable co-incidence with Nat Sciver's wicket; here's how

MID vs GLO Dream11 team

MID vs GLO prediction

As per our MID vs GLO prediction, MID will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MID vs GLO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MID vs GLO Dream11 team and MID vs GLO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

READ | Jonny Bairstow gets surprise, special mention from SRH on Twitter and here's why

Image: Gloucestershire Cricket / Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT