MID Vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bob Willis Trophy 2020 live Game Info

Middlesex will take on Hampshire in the South Group match of Bob Willis Trophy, 2020 on Saturday, August 8. The MID vs HAM Dream11 match will be played at the Brunton Memorial Ground in Radlett. The MID vs HAM Dream11 match will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction, MID vs HAM Dream11 team and MID vs HAM Dream11 top picks.

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: Bob Willis Trophy 2020 preview

Middlesex kicked off their campaign on a high as they beat Surrey by 190 runs in their opening game. Nick Gubbins was the star for Middlesex who played a staggering knock of 192 in the first innings and followed it up with a quick 60 in the second. Middlesex would look to secure a win in this fixture and keep the winning momentum going. On the other hand, Hampshire had to face a humiliating defeat against Sussex by 94 runs. Their batsmen didn't get going in the match as they were bowled out for 150 and 153 in the first and second innings respectively. Hampshire's batsmen will have to put an inspiring performance if they have to win this game.

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID vs HAM squads

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID squad

Stephen Eskinazi (Captain), John Simpson (Wicket-keeper), Sam Robson, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins, Martin Andersson, James Harris, Miguel Cummins, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Toby Roland, Tom Lace.

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: HAM squad

Sam Northeast (Captain), Lewis McManus (Wicket-keeper), Joe Weatherley, Tom Alsop, Ian Holland, Ryan Stevenson, James Fuller, Mason Crane, Harry Came, Keith Barker, Ajeet Dale, Felix Organ, Scott Currie, Oli Soames.

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID vs HAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Joe Weatherley, Max Holden, Nick Gubbins (Captain), Sam Northeast

All-rounders: Martin Andersson, Keith Barker

Bowlers: Tim Murtagh, Miguel Cummins, Mason Crane, Ryan Stevenson

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction

MID start off as favourites to win the MID vs HAM live match.

Please note that the above MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction, MID vs HAM Dream11 team and MID vs HAM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The MID vs HAM Dream11 team, MID vs HAM Dream11 top picks and MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: MIDDLESEX CRICKET TWITTER