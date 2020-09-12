MID Vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Info

The Vitality T20 Blast 2020 campaign continues in England as Middlesex set to take on Hampshire in a South Group fixture at Lords. The 20-over match will be played on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Here is our MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction and MID vs HAM Dream11 team for the match that will commence at 6:30 PM IST.

MID vs HAM live: MID vs HAM match prediction and preview

Both Middlesex and Hampshire have struggled to get going in the competition so far. The teams are positioned in the bottom half of the South Group in terms of the points table. Having played 5 matches each, Middlesex and Hampshire only have a single win to their names. Winning points are the need of the hour for both the teams as they strive to stay relevant in the league. The Middlesex side will look to battle it out with Hampshire, who have players with an international experience like Shaheen Afridi and James Vince on their side.

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID vs HAM Dream11 team, squad list

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID vs HAM Dream11 team: MID squad

Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Steven Finn, Luke Hollman

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID vs HAM Dream11 team: HAM squad

Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Delray Rowlins, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr

MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction: MID vs HAM Dream11 top picks

Ian Holland

Tom Alsop

James Vince

MID vs HAM Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Tom Alsop

Batsmen: Sam Northeast, James Vince, Stevie Eskinazi (C), Matt Holden, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Ian Holland (captain), Luke Hollman (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Mason Crane

MID vs HAM match prediction

As per our MID vs HAM match prediction, HAM will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction, MID vs HAM top picks and MID vs HAM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MID vs HAM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Middlesex Cricket Instagram

