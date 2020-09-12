MID Vs HAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Info

"Those who wear flags as underwear can't understand India's sentiments": Atul Wassan
The Vitality T20 Blast 2020 campaign continues in England as Middlesex set to take on Hampshire in a South Group fixture at Lords. The 20-over match will be played on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Here is our MID vs HAM Dream11 prediction and MID vs HAM Dream11 team for the match that will commence at 6:30 PM IST.
Both Middlesex and Hampshire have struggled to get going in the competition so far. The teams are positioned in the bottom half of the South Group in terms of the points table. Having played 5 matches each, Middlesex and Hampshire only have a single win to their names. Winning points are the need of the hour for both the teams as they strive to stay relevant in the league. The Middlesex side will look to battle it out with Hampshire, who have players with an international experience like Shaheen Afridi and James Vince on their side.
ALSO READ | Jharkhand Premier League T20 To Be Live Streamed On FanCode, Sponsored By Karbonn
Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Steven Finn, Luke Hollman
Tom Alsop, Lewis McManus, James Vince, Delray Rowlins, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Joe Weatherley, Harry Came, Oliver Soames, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Felix Organ, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Wood, Keith Barker, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Brad Taylor, Ryan Stevenson, George Munsey, Ajeet Dale, Scott Curr
ALSO READ | Ali Khan Set To Become First American To Play In IPL, Replaces Harry Gurney At KKR
Wicket-Keeper: Tom Alsop
Batsmen: Sam Northeast, James Vince, Stevie Eskinazi (C), Matt Holden, Joe Weatherley
All-rounders: Ian Holland (captain), Luke Hollman (vice-captain)
Bowlers: Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Mason Crane
ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle Keeps Fingers Crossed While Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results Ahead Of IPL 2020
As per our MID vs HAM match prediction, HAM will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | KET Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Info
RELATED CONTENT
Jonty Rhodes amazes fans with scorching catches even at 51 in KXIP nets; watch video
8 mins ago
Jos Buttler fails in England run-chase after Marnus Labuschagne takes super catch: Watch
13 mins ago
Mumbai Indians fans excited as Kieron Pollard arrives in UAE along with family for IPL
16 mins ago
Harsha Bhogle keeps fingers crossed while awaiting COVID-19 test results ahead of IPL 2020
59 mins ago
Ali Khan set to become first American to play in IPL, replaces Harry Gurney at KKR
1 hour ago
KET Vs SUS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live info
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|Net RR