MID Vs SUR Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For T20 Vitality Blast 2021

Middlesex County will take on Surrey County in a group stage match of the Vitality Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London on June 10, 2021. Here is our MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Vitality Blast 2021: MID vs SUR preview

Coming into the T20 Vitality Blast 2021 off of highly contrasting runs in the previous season, both Middlesex and Surrey will hope to get off to winning starts on Thursday. Sorted into the South group this season, both teams will come into the tournament with some strong players in their squads. Surrey missed out on a title after a close loss to Nottinghamshire in the finals last season and will hope to go all the way this time. Meanwhile, Middlesex had a poor run in 2020, winning just three of their ten games and will look to turn over a new leaf this season. The MID vs SUR scorecard will be available on the websites of both teams.

MID vs SUR: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at Lord’s has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 180 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches, the MID vs SUR opener will have their work cut out for them as the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C, with 64% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MID vs SUR Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MID: Middlesex: Paul Stirling, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Chris Green, Steven Finn, Ethan Bamber, Luke Hollman

SUR: Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark/Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (c), Daniel Moriarty

MID vs SUR best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain –Sam Curran, Jason Roy

Vice-Captain – Paul Stirling, Steven Finn

Sam Curran and Paul Stirling will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

MID vs SUR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Hashim Amla, Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Jason Roy

All-Rounders – Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Luke Hollman

Bowlers – Steven Finn, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter

MID vs SUR Dream11 Prediction

According to our MID vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Surrey are likely to edge past Middlesex and win this match.

Note: The MID vs SUR player record and as a result, the MID vs SUR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MID vs SUR Dream11 team and MID vs SUR prediction do not guarantee positive results.

