MID Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

The Vitality T20 Blast 2020 campaign continues in England with Middlesex set to take on South Group leaders Sussex in their third game in the competition respectively. The 20-over night match will be played on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Here is the MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, MID vs SUS dream11 team news, MID vs SUS top picks and other important details of the match.
Match Venue: Lord's, London
Match date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Match time: 10.45 pm IST
On the road for the first time in #Blast20... 🛣️— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) August 31, 2020
We've named a 15-man squad for our match against Middlesex tomorrow night, with @_jackcarson11 included:
Sussex have enjoyed a great start to the Vitality T20 Blast campaign as they lead the charts in the South Group. Having played two games so far, the team have bagged three points, with a victory to their credit. One game ended resultless for the leaders.. On the other hand, Middlesex are yet to bag a victory in the competition, having played two games as yet. Middlesex's one fixture ended in a tie, while the other game failed to produce a favourable result for either of the sides. The match is expected to have some top players across the world in T20 cricket such as David Wiese, Luke Wright, Tymal Mills, Ravi Bopara and Tim Murtagh. Four of them have played in the IPL before.
Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Steven Finn
Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomson, David Weise
Wicketkeeper: John Simpson
Batsmen: Luke Wright (C), Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi (VC), Delray Rawlins
All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Martin Andersson, David Wiese
Bowlers: Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Mitch Claydon
Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden
Sussex: Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara
Considering their initial performance in the competition, Sussex start off as the favourites in the game against Middlesex.
