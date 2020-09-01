MID Vs SUS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

The Vitality T20 Blast 2020 campaign continues in England with Middlesex set to take on South Group leaders Sussex in their third game in the competition respectively. The 20-over night match will be played on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Here is the MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, MID vs SUS dream11 team news, MID vs SUS top picks and other important details of the match.

MID vs SUS live: MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Match Venue: Lord's, London

Match date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Match time: 10.45 pm IST

MID vs SUS live: MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Sussex have enjoyed a great start to the Vitality T20 Blast campaign as they lead the charts in the South Group. Having played two games so far, the team have bagged three points, with a victory to their credit. One game ended resultless for the leaders.. On the other hand, Middlesex are yet to bag a victory in the competition, having played two games as yet. Middlesex's one fixture ended in a tie, while the other game failed to produce a favourable result for either of the sides. The match is expected to have some top players across the world in T20 cricket such as David Wiese, Luke Wright, Tymal Mills, Ravi Bopara and Tim Murtagh. Four of them have played in the IPL before.

MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction: MID vs SUS Dream11 team news

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Miguel Cummins, Nick Gubbins, James Harris, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Tom Lace, Tim Murtagh, Sam Robson, Toby Roland-Jones, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Thilan Walallawita, Steven Finn

Sussex: Luke Wright (C), Will Beer, Ravi Bopara, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Mitch Claydon, Harry Finch, George Garton, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Aaron Thomson, David Weise

MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction: MID vs SUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batsmen: Luke Wright (C), Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi (VC), Delray Rawlins

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Martin Andersson, David Wiese

Bowlers: Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Mitch Claydon

MID vs SUS live: MID vs SUS Dream11 prediction and top picks

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden

Sussex: Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara

MID vs SUS match prediction

Considering their initial performance in the competition, Sussex start off as the favourites in the game against Middlesex.

