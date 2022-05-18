Miffed Wriddhiman Saha Seeks NOC To Quit Bengal Day After Ranji Trophy Squad Selection

Wriddhiman Saha's career with Bengal Ranji Team might come to end with a report emerging of him not interested in playing for Bengal. The wicketkeeper-batsman who is currently part of the IPL team Gujarat Titans was named in the Bengal Ranji side on Tuesday for its upcoming quarterfinal against Jharkhand in Bengaluru from June 6. However, it looks like the veteran player does not want to be part of the team

Ranji Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha seeks NOC from Bengal Cricket Association

According to the PTI report, a source close to the development said that Wriddhiman Saha was not consulted before naming him in the squad. After learning of the development, the cricketer spoke to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya, seeking NOC to leave Bengal.

The source said "He is not interested in playing for Bengal anymore and sought for a NOC. He is very annoyed with one CAB office-bearer (joint secretary Debabrata Das) who has apparently questioned his commitment. He wants a public apology,".The report further states that CAB has also remained mum on the issue with president Avishek Dalmiya issuing a statement. The CAB president said "Any discussion that happens between a player and an organisation is strictly between that player and the organisation. I would like to completely refrain from making any comments at this stage."

Earlier Wriddhiman Saha opted out of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign after being categorically told that he will not be picked for India's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. It was then that the CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das allegedly questioned his commitment to playing for Bengal in the Ranji Group stage. Saha felt humiliated and sought "clarity on what the CAB has done about the issue".

Wriddhiman Saha's cricket career

The wicketkeeper-batsman has played 40 Tests and scored 1353 runs with three centuries and an average of less than 30 which became his undoing. He however had 104 dismissals behind stumps, 92 catches and 12 stumpings. Talking about Wriddhiman Saha's Ranji Trophy career the cricketer made his Ranji debut for Bengal against Hyderabad on November 4, 2007 and has played 122 first-class and 102 List A matches.