'Might Do A Namaste': Ajinkya Rahane Suggests New Way Of Celebrating Wickets Post COVID

The Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the entire globe has also severely impacted the world of sports. After months, as several leagues and tournaments plan to resume sports, authorities are looking at some potential changes to avoid the spread of infections amid the pandemic. Recently, Cricket Australia banned the use of saliva on balls in an attempt to restrict the spread of infections.

Similarly, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has also suggested a new way of celebrating wickets instead of the whole team gathering and exchanging hugs and pats. Rahane suggested India's age-old tradition of 'Namaste' as a way of celebrating wickets the next time cricket is played internationally. In a web conference organised by ELSA Corp, Rahane said that not only cricket but general lifestyle will also be impacted after COVID. He stated that after a wicket now, players can just stay at boundaries like old times and do a namaste, adding that nothing can be taken for granted.

READ | Virat Kohli Receives High, Candid Praise For His Personality From R Ashwin

READ | England's Ben Stokes Runs Half Marathon For NHS Charities

'Don't know what actions will ICC take'

Rahane also highlighted the uncertainty over how the game will be played once operations resumed. The right-handed batsman said that there is uncertainty over ICC's actions and we will have to watch for cricket to resume and see what changes the authorities make. Also known as India's test specialist, Rahane revealed his daily routine amid the ongoing lockdown in India. He said that staying fit is very important and keeping a positive mindset is the need of the hour.

The Indian cricketer also revealed that he helps his wife in cooking and cleaning and since he is a black belt in judo, he has also started his karate practice. It is all about being disciplined and staying motivated, Rahane added.

READ | Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami Troll Cheteshwar Pujara Over '1st Session Post Lockdown' Meme

READ | Kevin Pietersen Invites Himself To Virat Kohli's Pujara Banter; Cracks Joke About Skipper