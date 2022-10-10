Mighty India Get Better Of South Africa To Lift DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

The Indian Deaf Cricket Team has been crowned as champions of the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 after they claimed an impressive 39-run win over South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday.

Playing at the Malek Stadium in Ajman, UAE, skipper DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 led Team India from the front and registered a half-century in the final. While India posted 140/4 in the first innings, South Africa was bundled out for 101 runs in the second innings.

Skipper Virendra scored an unbeaten knock of 50 runs with and received support from Indrajeet Yadav, who hit 40 runs off 44 balls. Meanwhile, R du Plessis top-scored for the Proteas squad with a knock of 23 runs, before they got bowled out on 101. Interestingly, India remained unbeaten in the tournament after defeating DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 in their three round-robin matches.

Watch: Team India's ecstatic celebrations after winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

We are the Ultimate Champions of DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 tournament. pic.twitter.com/3GadCbHSbF — INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇮🇳 (@indian_deaf) October 9, 2022

Yuvraj Singh congratulates Indian Deaf Cricket Team

Reacting to India’s memorable DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022 win, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to reveal his feelings. “Congratulations boys! You did it. Well done on winning the DICC T20 Champions Trophy. A very well-deserved victory will provide a much-needed boost to Deaf cricket in India. My best wishes always,” the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning player said.

Indian Deaf Cricket Association praises Team India

Meanwhile, the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) also reacted to the team’s iconic victory and said, “Here it is! The glorious trophy of the #DICC #T20ChampionsTrophy2022 tournament is coming home!”.



As per reports, the CEO of IDCA Roma Balwani also revealed her feelings on the memorable win. She admitted that it was a special tournament to win for the Indian deaf cricket team, as it was their first international tournament after the Covid-19 pandemic. She hailed coaches, MP Singh and Dev Dutt, while praising the squad for the milestone. Balwani also put out a tweet and said, “So proud of our boys in blue! Their focus, resilience & tenacity speaks volumes! They bring glory to Indian cricket @JayShah @BCCI @Media_SAI @rashtrapatibhvn @DICCdeafcricket."