Mike Hesson Calls Ross Taylor's Axing As Skipper As 'toughest Time' Of His Coaching Career

Former Kiwi coach Mike Hesson called the period during Ross Taylor's axing as the team's skipper as the 'toughest time' of his career as he admitted that he could have handled the situation in a better manner. The former New Zealand cricketer believes that he had taken the right call and has no regrets in making the decision to hand over the reins of the side to Brendon McCullum. Hesson recalled the immediate backlash faced by him as a result of asking Ross Taylor to step down as skipper and admitted that he could have handled the situation in a better way.

READ | ICC CEO Hails ECB's 'tireless Efforts' To Ensure Safe Return Of Cricket After 117 Days

'No regrets'

Speaking on Sky Sports' 'The Pod', Hesson recalled the axing of Ross Taylor as the skipper of the side and labelled it as the toughest time in his coaching career. The former BlackCaps cricketer revealed that he had constantly revisited the decision in his mind, pondering if he took the right call or not. Calling the time of the incident 'untidy', Hesson said that he did not regret the decision made but regretted the fallout that followed in the aftermath of the huge call - both with players and fans.

"I have a lot of empathy for what Ross went through and it was a really difficult time for the whole team. And we also had people within the environment being a little bit snakey around it as well in terms of trying to play both sides," he revealed. "I still think it was the right decision. Could it have been done better? Of course it could have."

READ | Batsman To Captain To Indian Cricket's Leader: Kaif Recounts Ganguly's Journey; Trolls Him

Hesson also recounted the outrage he had faced from the fans after making the decision, including having faeces spread at his doorstep. Further, Hesson pointed out that the decision had been made at the wrong time, especially since New Zealand were off a win against Sri Lanka where Ross Taylor batted 'like a genius'. Hesson hailed Brendon McCullum's pro-active approach and said that he believed that Baz was the only one who could handle a group of players like they had at that time.

"It was far from easy. I had a really supportive wife who was very understanding and I had two young kids and had come to a point in time where you have to go 'enough is enough, they've sacrificed enough'. "I'd run out of gas and certainly my family felt I should be at home more and rightfully so", he said, speaking about his retirement as the Kiwis coach

READ | MS Dhoni Says No To Brand Endorsements Amid Pandemic, Keeps Busy With Organic Farming

READ | BCCI ACU Gets Access To Dandiwal, Arrest Had Ripples In 'world Of Corruptors', Says Singh