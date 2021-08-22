Mike Hesson Names RCB's 'power Player' In IPL 2021 Who Can 'swap' De Villiers & Maxwell

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday announced a major revamp in the squad and included Sri Lanka's leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in place of Australia’s Adam Zampa, Singaporean-Australian cricketer Tim David in place of New Zealand’s Finn Allen, and Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera in place of Daniel Sams of Australia. Apart from the new recruits, Simon Katich stepped down as the Head Coach of RCB due to personal reasons.

Therefore, Mike Hesson will step in and discharge the duties of Head Coach for this season along with his current role of Director of Cricket Operations at RCB. Now, the newly-appointed RCB coach Mike Hesson reckons that the new-recruit Tim David can swap veteran AB de Villiers and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell if ever required in the IPL. AB de Villiers joined Virat Kohli-led RCB in 2011, while Australia's star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by the Challengers earlier this year in the auction.

Speaking on the new-recruit players of the RCB and inclusion of Tim David, Mike Hesson said, "With Finn Allen leaving, we have decided to strengthen our middle-order possibilities, in terms of options, so Tim David has joined our squad. He is currently part of the Southern Brave [at the Hundred], he has been performing for Surrey and also Hobart Hurricanes in recent times - a power player. He could become a direct swap for either (Glenn) Maxwell or AB de Villiers if required, also gives us other options throughout the order."

Who Is Tim David?

Born in Singapore, Tim David moved to Australia with his family following Asia’s financial crisis of 1997. After growing up in Perth, he made his T20 debut, playing for the Perth Scorchers in the 2017-18 Big Bash League season. He was signed by the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2020-21 season and scored 58 runs in Hobart’s opening match against Sydney Sixers. Hobart Hurricanes went on to win the match by 16 runs. Tim was then signed by Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars in May.

Tim David was next signed by Surrey County Cricket Club for the team’s final two matches in the 2021 T20 Blast in England. He played in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup in August and scored his first List-A century against Warwickshire with a 140-run knock.

He went to hit 102 runs in the quarter-finals of the tournament against Gloucestershire. Surrey won the match by five wickets and made it into the semi-finals. Riding high on his form and experience of playing T20 leagues all over the World, he has been roped in by RCB for the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE.

(Image Credits: AP/@ICC-Twitter)